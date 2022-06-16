Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SISTER ACT, Opening in London Next Month

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Sister Act, opening in London next month!

Jennifer Saunders stars as 'Mother Superior' alongside Beverley Knight as 'Deloris Van Cartier', Keala Settle as 'Sister Mary Patrick', Lesley Joseph as 'Sister Mary Lazarus', Clive Rowe as 'Eddie Souther' and Lizzie Bea as 'Sister Mary Robert'.

Check out the photos below!

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

SISTER ACT is at London's Eventim Apollo from Tuesday 19 July to Sunday 28 August 2022.