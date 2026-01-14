Photos: Ian McKellen in STORIES, STAGE & SHAKESPEARE Fundraising Event

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ian McKellen returned to the stage for a rare and intimate show celebrating his extraordinary life in theatre. Check out photos from the event, and backstage, below!

A mixture of conversation and performance, this brand-new limited run - Stories, Stage & Shakespeare - was staged at Richmond Theatre for three performances only on 10 and 11 January 2026.

The event raised funds for the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond. All proceeds will help continue the wide-ranging work the OT does on and off stage, from productions and community and education programmes to the exciting improvements ahead through their upcoming capital project.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan