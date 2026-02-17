Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in Rehearsal at the Peacock Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical. Following a limited run at The Peacock Theatre from 5 – 28 March, I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical will play Belgrade Theatre, Coventry from 1 – 4 April and Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from 7 – 11 April. Check out the photos below!

Starring Alexandra Burke as Chaka Khan, the cast also includes Jordan Frazier as alternate Chaka Khan, Paige Peddie as Taka Boom, Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Tammy Michelle/Paulette McWilliams, Charlotte St Croix as Milini Khan/Whitney Houston, Maryla Abraham as Sandra Stevens, Chrissie Bhima as Marie Stevens, Sophie Earl as Joni Mitchell, Duane-Lamonte O'Garro as Hassan Khan/Luther Vandross, Miles Anthony Daley as Richard Holland/Prince, Teddy Wills as Fred Hampton/Miles Davis/Grand Master Melle Mel, Chris Breistein as Steve Winwood and Oliver Jacobson as Bob Monaco.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

Featuring Chaka Khan’s much-loved songs such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain’t Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through The Fire.

I’M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews and musical supervision by Mark Crossland. It is produced by Adrian Grant in association with Chaka Khan.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan