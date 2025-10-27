Alexandra Burke Will Lead I’M EVERY WOMAN THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke will play Chaka Khan in I'M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global icon herself. The musical will open at The Peacock Theatre in London for a strictly limited engagement from 5 – 28 March 2026 with an official opening night on 11 March.

Alexandra says “Almost seventeen years ago, with my late mother by my side, I sang Chaka for my very first non-televised audition for The X Factor. To think that all these years later I've been given the opportunity to play the superstar that is Chaka Khan in the West End would have been simply unimaginable for me back then. Thank you mama for all your love and guidance as I was growing up, you are in my thoughts every day and I'll be lovingly looking up at you every single show. This truly is a dream role for me, my first originating, and I'm still pinching myself wondering if I'm dreaming! Of course we know and love the classics I'm Every Woman, Ain't Nobody and I Feel For You but I encourage you to dive deep into her incredible solo and Rufus catalogue, it's timeless and iconic just like the legend herself”

Joining Alexandra are Jordan Frazier (Angelica Schulyler in Hamilton, West End) as alternate Chaka Khan, Paige Peddie (The Lion King) as Taka Boom, Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Fantine in Les Misérables) as Tammy Michelle/Paulette McWilliams, Charlotte St Croix (standby Tina Turner in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Milini Khan/Whitney Houston, Maryla Abraham (Coming to England) as Sandra Stevens, Chrissie Bhima (Alline Bullock in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Marie Stevens, Sophie Earl (Lizard Boy) as Joni Mitchell, Duane-Lamonte O'Garro (Kinky Boots) as Hassan Khan/Luther Vandross, Miles Anthony DALEY (The Drifter's Girl) as Richard Holland/Prince, Teddy Wills (Get Up Stand Up!) as Fred Hampton/Miles Davis/Grand Master Melle Mel, Chris Breistein (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Steve Winwood and Oliver Jacobson (Come From Away) as Bob Monaco.

Completing the cast in the ensemble are Samuel Sarpong-Broni (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Kayleigh Stephenson (We Will Rock You), Peter Houston (Hamilton), Earl Gregory (Play On!), Vanessa Dumatey (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Gregory Armand (Mandela), Harry Robinson (Hamilton), Zinzilé Tshuma (Thriller Live!), Oskarina O'Sullivan (Thriller Live!) and Tarik Frimpong (A Strange Loop) who is also Resident Choreographer.

The new musical which reveals the woman behind the diva, and her rise to stardom has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke, set design by Sara Perks, sound design by Chris Whybrow , costume design by Natalie Pryce, Hair & Makeup design by JJ Wigs, casting by Debbie O'Brien, associate direction by Oliver Lidert, production management by Toby P Darvill, and general management by Emily Obasohan.

Alexandra Burke is truly one of the UK's most distinguishable powerhouse voices, having sold over 5 million records in the UK. Her number 1 chart-toppers include million-selling Bad Boys, Start Without You and two million-selling Hallelujah. Her double-platinum selling debut album Overcome has sold over 870,000 copies. Alexandra can be seen on Paramount+ starring in the six-part crime-drama series Curfew, for which she received a National Film Award for the role of schoolteacher Helen. Alexandra received a BIFA nomination for her debut movie role as Candice May in Pretty Red Dress, currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Over the last decade Alexandra has established herself as one of the UK's most sought-after West End leading ladies, starring in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chess, Chicago and The Addams Family (UK tour).

Alexandra first rose to fame over sixteen years ago, winning The X Factor in 2008, duetting with Beyonce to an audience of over 10 million. This iconic performance has been viewed over 40 million times on YouTube. Double platinum debut album Overcome featured three #1 singles, spent a year on the UK Album chart and earned three BRIT Award nominations.

A firm favourite across both stage and screen, Alexandra reached the final of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. In 2021 she was crowned ‘Star Baker' on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and was the only remaining woman to win Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I'm Every Woman: The Musical brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it's a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

I'M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL will feature Chaka Khan's much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band 'Rufus' such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain't Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through The Fire. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka's famous friends from Joni Mitchell and Prince, to Stevie Wonder and Steve Winwood.

Chaka Khan is a global music icon whose influence spans generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and storytellers. With a career defined by innovation and resilience, she has redefined the sound of pop, soul, jazz, and funk -helping to shape the contemporary music landscape into what it is today. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, Khan is not only a trailblazer but also a symbol of strength, creativity, and longevity. She has developed a vast and loyal global fan base, having performed on six continents. With over 100 million records sold, streamed, and downloaded worldwide, her legacy includes 10 Grammy Awards and 22 nominations - three of which she earned as a member of the groundbreaking band Rufus. Beyond her extraordinary voice, Chaka Khan is also a gifted songwriter, producer, visual artist, author, actress, humanitarian, activist, mother, and grandmother.

I'M EVERY WOMAN THE MUSICAL is produced by Adrian Grant Productions in association with Chaka Khan. Co-producers are Willette Klausner Murphy for WMK Productions, Tammy Michelle, Mahben Quddus, and Dave Lumby.

*Please note on Wednesday 18th March and Wednesday 25th March the role of Chaka will be played by Jordan Frazier