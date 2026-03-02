I’M EVERY WOMAN Reschedules London Performances Due to Temporary Closure of The Peacock Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to essential building works requiring the temporary closure of the Peacock Theatre, the originally scheduled March engagement of I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical will no longer proceed. Affected ticket holders for the Peacock Theatre will be contacted directly by Sadler’s Wells box office with details regarding refunds and available rebooking options.

I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical will now make its London Premiere with a limited engagement at Hackney Empire from 20 - 25 March. Tickets go on general sale from 11am on 5 March at hackneyempire.co.uk.

The production will then continue its previously announced tour dates at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (1 - 4 April) and the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (7 - 11 April 2026) as planned.

Producer Adrian Grant said “We were informed just several days before our sold-out engagement of I’m Every Woman that the Peacock Theatre would not be available for our scheduled opening due to essential building works. While this is clearly very disappointing, it relates solely to the venue and is entirely outside of the production’s control.

Our cast, crew and creative team are ready, and after more than three years of development in collaboration with Chaka Khan, we are incredibly proud of the show we have created.

Hackney Empire now becomes the first opportunity for London audiences to experience I’m Every Woman. We are determined to share this powerful story with the public without delay and look forward to welcoming everyone to our previews and Premiere in London, from 20 March and on tour at The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, and The Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.”

Multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard, Curfew) will play Chaka at Hackney Empire as well as in Coventry and Eastbourne.

Joining Alexandra at Hackney Empire are Jordan Frazier as alternate Chaka Khan, Paige Peddie as Taka Boom, Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Tammy Michelle/Paulette McWilliams, Charlotte St Croix as Milini Khan/Whitney Houston, Maryla Abraham as Sandra Stevens, Chrissie Bhima as Marie Stevens, Sophie Earl as Joni Mitchell, Duane-Lamonte O'Garro as Hassan Khan/Luther Vandross, Miles Anthony DALEY as Richard Holland/Prince, Teddy Wills as Fred Hampton/Miles Davis/Grand Master Melle Mel, Chris Breistein as Steve Winwood, Samuel Sarpong-Broni as Charles Stevens/Yoruba Priest/Stevie Wonder and Peter Houston as Bob Monaco.

Completing the cast in the ensemble are Kayleigh Stephenson, Earl Gregory, Vanessa Dumatey, Gregory Armand, Harry Robinson, Zinzile Tshuma, Oskarina O'Sullivan, Connor Wilkins, and Tarik Frimpong who is also Resident Choreographer.

I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical is the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global superstar herself.

The new musical reveals the woman behind the icon, and charts her rise to stardom. It has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke, set design by Sara Perks, sound design by Chris Whybrow, video design by Buckloop, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, costume design by Natalie Pryce, Hair, Wigs & Makeup design by JJ Wigs, casting by Debbie O’Brien, associate direction by Oliver Lidert, associate choreography by Simeon Beckett, production management by Toby P Darvill, and general management by Emily Obasohan.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

I'm Every Woman will feature Chaka Khan’s much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band 'Rufus' such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain’t Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through The Fire. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka’s famous friends.

I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical is produced by Adrian Grant Productions in association with Chaka Khan. Co-Producers include Tammy Michelle for Chaka Khan Enterprises, Nia T. Hill and Michael Derek Thomas for ODX Studios; Willette Murphy Klausner for WMK Productions. For Adrian Grant Productions: Mahben Quddus and Dave Lumby.

Alexandra Burke will perform on Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 (evening only) April in Coventry and all shows apart from matinees in Eastbourne.