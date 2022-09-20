Photos: First Look at the New Cast Members of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

To celebrate the new cast beginning performances at the Cambridge Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical has released all new production photos. Check them out below!

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination is now booking through to 17 December 2023 with tickets for the new dates now on sale at www.matildathemusical.com

As previously announced, Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams have joined Maisie Mardle in the title role of Matilda, with their first performances having started from 13 September.

Lauren Byrne, playing Miss Honey, Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson as Mr and Mrs Wormwood join current cast members Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull and Landi Oshinowo as Mrs Phelps.

Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Sam Lathwood, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme will join the existing adult cast which includes Liberty Buckland, Kate Kenrick, Connor Lewis and Gemma Scholes.

The other young performers previously announced who have joined the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Harlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten. Kylan Denis will continue as one of the actors who shares the role of Bruce.

Celebrating 10 years since the multi award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has won 99 international awards including 24 for Best Musical and has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Together with the upcoming film adaptation from the same core creative team (direction by Matthew Warchus, adapted for the screen by Dennis Kelly, with the music and lyrics of Tim Minchin), Roald Dahl's themes of bravery and standing up for what you believe in will continue to inspire young audiences all over the world. Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures will release Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022.