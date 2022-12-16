Photos: First Look at Philip Lee, Emily Cairns & More in RUMPELSTILTSKIN at London's Park Theatre

Charles Court Opera has brought their boutique Christmas panto to the Park Theatre for the first time, with a brand new re-telling of the classic fairytale, RUMPELSTILTSKIN.

CCO favourite and Offie-nominated Philip Lee, and rising star comedian Emily Cairns (shortlisted for The BBC New Comedy Awards and a semi-finalist in the 2022 Funny Women Awards) will appear alongside newcomers Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney.

The writing team behind last year's Offie Award-winning hit, 'BEOWULF', are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale with a brand new script by John Savournin that promises a new story of names, identities, adventure and hilarity, and new music and lyrics by David Eaton. John Savournin also directs, with musical direction by David Eaton and choreography by David Hulston (Associate Director on 'Strictly Ballroom').

