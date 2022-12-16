Photos: First Look at Philip Lee, Emily Cairns & More in RUMPELSTILTSKIN at London's Park Theatre
The writing team behind last year’s Offie Award-winning hit, ‘BEOWULF’, are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale.
Charles Court Opera has brought their boutique Christmas panto to the Park Theatre for the first time, with a brand new re-telling of the classic fairytale, RUMPELSTILTSKIN.
Get a first look at photos below!
CCO favourite and Offie-nominated Philip Lee, and rising star comedian Emily Cairns (shortlisted for The BBC New Comedy Awards and a semi-finalist in the 2022 Funny Women Awards) will appear alongside newcomers Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney.
The writing team behind last year's Offie Award-winning hit, 'BEOWULF', are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale with a brand new script by John Savournin that promises a new story of names, identities, adventure and hilarity, and new music and lyrics by David Eaton. John Savournin also directs, with musical direction by David Eaton and choreography by David Hulston (Associate Director on 'Strictly Ballroom').
Photo credit: Bill Knight
Emily Cairns
The cast
Tamoy Phipps
Philip Lee and Lucy Whitney
Philip Lee, Lucy Whitney, and Tamoy Phipps
Philip Lee
Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps, Lucy Whitney
Lucy Whitney and Emily Cairns
Emily Cairns
Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in