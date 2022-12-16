Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Philip Lee, Emily Cairns & More in RUMPELSTILTSKIN at London's Park Theatre

Dec. 16, 2022  

Charles Court Opera has brought their boutique Christmas panto to the Park Theatre for the first time, with a brand new re-telling of the classic fairytale, RUMPELSTILTSKIN.

Get a first look at photos below!

CCO favourite and Offie-nominated Philip Lee, and rising star comedian Emily Cairns (shortlisted for The BBC New Comedy Awards and a semi-finalist in the 2022 Funny Women Awards) will appear alongside newcomers Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney.

The writing team behind last year's Offie Award-winning hit, 'BEOWULF', are back with a completely re-imagined, madcap fairy tale with a brand new script by John Savournin that promises a new story of names, identities, adventure and hilarity, and new music and lyrics by David Eaton. John Savournin also directs, with musical direction by David Eaton and choreography by David Hulston (Associate Director on 'Strictly Ballroom').

Photo credit: Bill Knight

Emily Cairns
Emily Cairns

The cast
The cast

Tamoy Phipps
Tamoy Phipps

Philip Lee and Lucy Whitney
Philip Lee and Lucy Whitney

Philip Lee, Lucy Whitney, and Tamoy Phipps
Philip Lee, Lucy Whitney, and Tamoy Phipps

Philip Lee
Philip Lee

Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps, Lucy Whitney
Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps, Lucy Whitney

Lucy Whitney and Emily Cairns
Lucy Whitney and Emily Cairns

Emily Cairns
Emily Cairns

Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney
Emily Cairns, Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney



