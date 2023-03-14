Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING at Young Vic Theatre

The production runs in the Young Vic Theatre Main House until 29 April

Mar. 14, 2023  
Further than the Furthest Thing

Production photos have been released for Zinnie Harris' multi-award-winning play Further than the Furthest Thing in a visionary revival by Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director Jennifer Tang. The cast includes Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell, Cyril Nri, Gerald Kyd, Archie Madekwe and Kirsty Rider with live vocals by Shapla Salique.

The production runs in the Young Vic Theatre Main House until 29 April with opening night on 16 March.

Inspired by real events, the story follows a community haunted by its past and under threat from a modern world in crisis.

On a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic, the islanders of Tristan da Cunha have lived undisturbed for centuries, defying the swirling currents of modernity. Cut off and exposed to the elements, their survival has created a complex bind with their land. But when one of the inhabitants brings an outsider to the island, their way of life is changed forever.

The creative team is completed by Designer Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Designer Prema Mehta, Sound Designer George Dennis, Video Designer Ian William Galloway, Composer Ruth Chan, Movement Director Ingrid Mackinnon, Voice and Dialect Coach Victoria Woodward, Musical Director Michael Henry, Illusions Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Charlotte Sutton CDG, Assistant Director Tian Brown-Sampson, and Trainee Assistant Director Ozioma Ihesiene.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Further than the Furthest Thing
Shapla Salique

Further than the Furthest Thing
Cyril Nri

Further than the Furthest Thing
Jenna Russell, Gerald Kyd, Archie Madekwe & Cyril Nri

Further than the Furthest Thing
Cyril Nri & Kirsty Rider

Further than the Furthest Thing
Archie Madekwe

Further than the Furthest Thing
Gerald Kyd

Further than the Furthest Thing
Cyril Nri

Further than the Furthest Thing
Kirsty Rider

Further than the Furthest Thing
Jenna Russell

Further than the Furthest Thing
Kirsty Rider

Further than the Furthest Thing
The cast

Further than the Furthest Thing
Archie Madekwe & Kirsty Rider

Further than the Furthest Thing
Jenna Russell & Cyril Nri




