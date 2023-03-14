Photos: First Look at FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING at Young Vic Theatre

Production photos have been released for Zinnie Harris' multi-award-winning play Further than the Furthest Thing in a visionary revival by Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director Jennifer Tang. The cast includes Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell, Cyril Nri, Gerald Kyd, Archie Madekwe and Kirsty Rider with live vocals by Shapla Salique.

The production runs in the Young Vic Theatre Main House until 29 April with opening night on 16 March.



Inspired by real events, the story follows a community haunted by its past and under threat from a modern world in crisis.

On a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic, the islanders of Tristan da Cunha have lived undisturbed for centuries, defying the swirling currents of modernity. Cut off and exposed to the elements, their survival has created a complex bind with their land. But when one of the inhabitants brings an outsider to the island, their way of life is changed forever.

The creative team is completed by Designer Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Designer Prema Mehta, Sound Designer George Dennis, Video Designer Ian William Galloway, Composer Ruth Chan, Movement Director Ingrid Mackinnon, Voice and Dialect Coach Victoria Woodward, Musical Director Michael Henry, Illusions Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Charlotte Sutton CDG, Assistant Director Tian Brown-Sampson, and Trainee Assistant Director Ozioma Ihesiene.

Check out the photos below.