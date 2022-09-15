Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre

Performances run 13th September – 1st October 2022.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances last year, production photos have been released for For a Palestinian which returns for its first full-length run at Camden People's Theatre this September before heading to Bristol Old Vic in October.

Exploring heritage, identity and the places we call home, up-and-coming talents Aaron Kilercioglu (CICADA 3301, Underbelly; Boundless Accelerator Artist) and Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Disney+; Screw, Channel 4) have collaborated to create this heart-warming piece based on Hasna's own experience and the untold life of Palestinian activist Wa'el Zu'aiter.

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At Susie Baker In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK TourPhotos: First Look At Susie Baker In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK Tour
September 15, 2022

Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden will star in the brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff’s acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK’D. See photos from the production.
West End-Themed Bottomless Brunch to Open in LondonWest End-Themed Bottomless Brunch to Open in London
September 15, 2022

A bottomless West End themed brunch is opening at Oche The Strand in London! Brunch will take place every Saturday (1pm-4:30pm), featuring darts, a 6 Course Sharing Menu, Live West End themed Entertainment, and more for £55 per person!
Photos: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, and More in Rehearsal For TAMMY FAYEPhotos: Andrew Rannells, Katie Brayben, and More in Rehearsal For TAMMY FAYE
September 15, 2022

The Almeida Theatre will present the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Check out all new rehearsal photos here!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the New Cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat ClubPhotos: Inside Rehearsal With Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the New Cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
September 15, 2022

All new photos have been released of Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer and the new cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in rehearsals.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT at the Lyric Hammersmith TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
September 15, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Gary Owen’s Iphigenia in Splott, starring Sophie Melville with direction from Rachel O’Riordan. The production opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on 30 September, with previews from 26 September, and runs until 22 October.