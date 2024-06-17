Photos: First Look at Alexandra Burke and Lee Mead in SISTER ACT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre, as the company welcomes Alexandra Burke as Deloris Van Cartier and Lee Mead as Eddie Souther.

They star alongside Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O’Hara. The company is completed by Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Sam Cox, Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker and Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin Productions, Evolution Productions, Stephen C Byrd, The Council, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Tilted, Robbie Wilson, Curve and Willette & Manny Klausner.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

