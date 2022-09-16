Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre

Performances run 01 – 23 October 2022.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Are You As Nervous As I Am? is one of the first original British musicals coming out after lockdown. This plucky and heart-warming new show tells the story of two strong and unique sisters.

The world premiere of Are You As Nervous As I Am? takes place at Greenwich Theatre from 01 - 23 October 2022, with press night on 4 October.

Our story follows the journey of two sisters - Peggy and Janet - in their search for happiness. Fighting against their mother's dysfunctional behaviour, they are forced apart to pursue lives away from their home in Wales.

Peggy sings. However, she is never propelled by a drive to become famous but instead to break unhealthy childhood patterns, find independence and build the loving family she always wanted. Janet struggles with her own demons, striving for the courage and support to live a truer and more honest life.

Set against the background of a century in flux, when the sisters reconnect, they are gradually empowered to positively transform their lives

With a multi award-winning creative team, Are You As Nervous As I Am? is written by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna.

Are You As Nervous As I Am? is a strong female-driven story of empowerment: touching on disability, sexuality, abuse and race, with memorable characters and powerful original songs. The production stars Katie Elin-Salt in the role of Peggy, the young and impressionable girl with a passion for singing, and Emma Thornett as Janet, the runaway sister in search of a more honest life. Bill Ward will be playing the role of Bob, the charismatic band leader who hides a darker side.

Megan Donovan comes straight to the Greenwich Theatre from her West End debut in Mary Poppins, and will be sharing the role of Young Peggy with Darcey Wilks (The Sound of Music) and Eva Hill who will be making her stage debut. In addition to this, Megan, Darcey and Eva will also share the role of Welsh schoolgirl Anwen

Final casting also includes: Christopher Cameron (Bat Out Of Hell) as Larry, Sarah Ingram (Flashdance; Oklahoma!) as Catrin/Christine, Daniel Abbott (Groan Ups; Pride and Prejudice) as Larry, Simon Furness (The Cleaner; Uncle Vanya) as Peter, Ian Houghton (War Horse; This House) as The Welsh Soldier/Sam Berkowitz, Emily-Mae (City of Angels; Hairspray) as Kiki Kavelle, Jenny Perry (The Rocky Horror Picture Show; The Wizard of Oz) as A Cockney Girl/Peggy and Janet Cover.

The production is directed by Phoebe Barran, with musical arrangements by Dr Matthew Malone, set & costume design by Kevin Jenkins lighting by Mike Robertson, movement by Denni Sayers.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Katie Elin-Salt and Bill Ward

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Katie Elin-Salt

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Katie Elin-Salt

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Emma Thornett and Katie Elin-Salt

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Emma Thornett

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Emma Thornett

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Daniel Abbot

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Bill Ward

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Phoebe Barran, Simon Furness, Bill Ward, Emma Thornett, Katie Elin-Salt

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Megan Donovan, Sarah Ingram, Ian Houghton

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Jenny Perry, Daniel Abbot, Katie Elin-Salt

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Eva Hill, Megan Donovan, Darcey Wilks

Photos: First Look at ARE YOU AS NERVOUS AS I AM at Greenwich Theatre
Darcey Wilks, Megan Donovan, Eva Hill, Phoebe Barran


