Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY

Get a first look at this raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie.

Feb. 28, 2023  

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28 February - 11 March.

In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil.

Join the Usual Tired Old Tropes, ahem, Dynamic and Electrifying List of Suspects: the Monstrous Patriarch, the Drunken Son; the Maid with a Secret; the Butler with a Past, the Celebrated Psychic, the Longful Daughter; the Ostensibly Objective Rake; a Ghost-like Thing: all collide and commune in a raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie - with added Ghost. Or is there?"

So, there you have it... lost loves, hidden identities, twists and turns and comic misunderstandings - and you'll be pleased to hear, no incest.

Photo Credit: Jakub Bachleda-Wala

Zuzana Spacirova

Toby Wynn-Davies

Rosalind Blessed and Holly Ashman

Peter Rae

Peter Rae and Helen Bang

Peter Rae and Duncan Wilkins

Helen Bang

Helen Bang and Rosalind Blessed

Helen Band and Holly Ashman

Helen Band and Duncan Wilkins

Duncan Wilkins, Christian Ballantyne, Helen Bang, Peter Rae, Rosalind Blessed

Duncan Wilkins and Rosalind Blessed

Duncan Wilkins and Holly Ashman

Christian Ballantyne and Duncan Wilkins




