Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28 February - 11 March.

In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil.

Join the Usual Tired Old Tropes, ahem, Dynamic and Electrifying List of Suspects: the Monstrous Patriarch, the Drunken Son; the Maid with a Secret; the Butler with a Past, the Celebrated Psychic, the Longful Daughter; the Ostensibly Objective Rake; a Ghost-like Thing: all collide and commune in a raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie - with added Ghost. Or is there?"

So, there you have it... lost loves, hidden identities, twists and turns and comic misunderstandings - and you'll be pleased to hear, no incest.

Photo Credit: Jakub Bachleda-Wala