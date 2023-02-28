Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
Get a first look at this raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie.
See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28 February - 11 March.
In the year of our Lord Nineteen-Hundred & Agatha, the inhabitants and guests of Garbadale Manor have their evening rudely interrupted by the untimely death of Sir Cecil.
Join the Usual Tired Old Tropes, ahem, Dynamic and Electrifying List of Suspects: the Monstrous Patriarch, the Drunken Son; the Maid with a Secret; the Butler with a Past, the Celebrated Psychic, the Longful Daughter; the Ostensibly Objective Rake; a Ghost-like Thing: all collide and commune in a raucous take on the stylings of Agatha Christie - with added Ghost. Or is there?"
So, there you have it... lost loves, hidden identities, twists and turns and comic misunderstandings - and you'll be pleased to hear, no incest.
Photo Credit: Jakub Bachleda-Wala
Zuzana Spacirova
Toby Wynn-Davies
Rosalind Blessed and Holly Ashman
Peter Rae
Peter Rae and Helen Bang
Peter Rae and Duncan Wilkins
Helen Bang
Helen Bang and Rosalind Blessed
Helen Band and Holly Ashman
Helen Band and Duncan Wilkins
Duncan Wilkins, Christian Ballantyne, Helen Bang, Peter Rae, Rosalind Blessed
Duncan Wilkins and Rosalind Blessed
Duncan Wilkins and Holly Ashman
Christian Ballantyne and Duncan Wilkins