Photos: English National Opera's New Production of DEAD MAN WALKING at the London Coliseum

English National Opera (ENO) brings a new production of Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking to the London Coliseum this November, directed by Annilese Miskimmon, ENO’s Artistic Director. See photos of the production.

The production marks both the opera’s 25th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film adaptation starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s 1993 memoir, the opera tells the story of a Louisiana nun who becomes the spiritual advisor to a condemned man on death row. The work has become the most widely performed opera of the 21st century, with more than 80 productions worldwide since its 2000 premiere at San Francisco Opera.

This new staging is a national and international co-production between ENO, Opera North, and the Finnish National Opera. Conducted by Kerem Hasan, the British-Cypriot conductor and 2017 Nestlé and Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award winner, the production will feature the Orchestra and Chorus of ENO.

Director Annilese Miskimmon, known for recent ENO productions including The Dead City, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Suor Angelica, said:

“The themes of morality, guilt, and forgiveness that Dead Man Walking tackles feel as relevant today as they did a quarter of a century ago. The opportunity to direct a new production of this opera with such an extraordinary cast is a true honor.”

The production stars Christine Rice MBE as Sister Helen Prejean and Michael Mayes as Joseph De Rocher. They are joined by Dame Sarah Connolly as Joseph’s mother, Ronald Samm as Father Grenville, and Madeline Boreham as Sister Rose.

Additional cast members include Jacques Imbrailo (Owen Hart), Gweneth Ann Rand (Kitty Hart), Hubert Francis and Catherine Carby (Howard and Jade Boucher), Olivia Rose Tringham and Amy Holyland (Sisters Catherine and Lillianne), Marcus Swietlicki and Michael Lafferty (Joseph’s brothers), Malachy Frame and Alaric Green (Prison Guards), Andrew Manea (Warden George Benton), and Zwakele Tshabalala (Motorcycle Cop).

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan