Photos: ELF THE MUSICAL Gears Up for the Holiday Season at The Aldwych Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming West End production of ELF The Musical, which will return to the Aldwych Theatre this autumn for a strictly limited 10-week holiday run. The new images feature Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Aled Jones MBE in rehearsals ahead of the show’s opening later this month.

The hit musical—based on the 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell—will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel and set and costumes by Tim Goodchild.

Montague (Hamilton, Waitress) will star as Buddy the Elf, alongside Fletcher (Les Misérables, Heathers, Cinderella) as Jovie and Jones (Songs of Praise, Walking in the Air) as Walter Hobbs.

They are joined by Rosanna Hyland (Back to the Future The Musical) as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis (Wicked, The Lion King) as Santa/Mr. Greenway, Lucinda Lawrence (9 to 5) as Deb, and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray) as Store Manager.

Additional company members include Mollie Cleere, Farirayi Garaba, Sophie Pourret, Lucy Rice, Biancha Szynal, Kyle Cox, Zack Guest, Ryan Jupp, Dominic Lamb, and Danny Nattrass, with swings Sophie Camble, Amy Punter, Samuel John Humphreys, and Michael Tyler.

The role of Michael Hobbs will be shared by Ayrton English, Max Garlick, Harry Georgiou, and Samuel Sturge.

Featuring a book by Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), and songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), ELF The Musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his real father and help restore the spirit of Christmas.

Following record-breaking runs at the Dominion Theatre and on Broadway, this new staging at the Aldwych will feature a redesigned set adapted for the venue’s intimate dimensions.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan