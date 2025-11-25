Interview: 'It's Just A Really Special Show': Actor Joel Montague on Working With His Wife and Feeling Christmassy in ELF THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elf the Musical, an adaptation of the hit film starring Will Ferrell, has returned to the West End for the Christmas season, with Joel Montague taking on the role of Buddy the Elf. The show follows Buddy as he leaves the North Pole to find his human father after discovering that he is actually not an elf like everyone else. Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with Montague about playing Buddy the Elf in the West End. We discussed what it has been like taking on the role originated by Will Ferrell, his own holiday traditions and what it is like to perform with his wife, Carrie Hope Fletcher, as his on-stage love interest!

So, starting with a bit of a general question, how did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I grew up in a place called Crewe in Cheshire, which is near Manchester, so Northern England. My mum is a dance teacher, so I did that when I was younger, and did the generic school choir and school plays. And it was weird, because I never really thought I would be an actor. I thought it was something that I just did as a hobby and was good at. I knew that you could do it as a career, but it just made it a little bit more believable as I got older. So then I went to drama college, and the rest is history, as they say!

And what made you want to be a part of Elf the Musical?

I just love the role! The biggest thing is I love the film - it's my favourite Christmas film. That type of comedian - Will Ferrell, Jack Black, Jim Carrey, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams - they're big legends and big icons of mine. So then, obviously, to follow in the footsteps of Will Ferrell was a big plus for me. And equally, I don't think I'm Will Ferrell, but I also know that Will Ferrell doesn't really do musicals. So I was like, “Right, well, maybe I can do the musical version of him!”

For those who might be unfamiliar with Elf the Musical, can you tell us a bit about it and the role that you play of Buddy the Elf?

Yeah! So I play Buddy the Elf, and essentially, Buddy starts off as an orphan who crawls into Santa's sack. Santa brings him back to the North Pole, and he gets raised by elves. And when Buddy is in his 30s, he finds out from the elves, by accident, that he is a human and not an elf. So Santa tells him the truth, and he goes and finds his human dad, who is still alive, and turns his dad's world upside down - turns him from being a bit of a Scrooge into a Christmas dad.

Joel Montague and Carrie Hope Fletcher in Elf The Musical

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

What is it like being a part of a stage adaptation of such a popular film?

Everyone's got very clear, precise versions of the show. For me, I take my own slant on it, and obviously, tip the hat to Will Ferrell, because not only is he an icon of mine, but Elf the Musical wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Will Ferrell being so incredible in the film. So that's the way I approach it. There's moments of the show that I do Will's version, for sure, just because that's what the audience, who knows the film, connect with. But at the end of the day, you break into song and dance, which doesn't really happen in the film that much. So my own slant on it.

And you also get to have your on-stage love interest be your real-life wife, Carrie Hope Fletcher, which is quite unique! What's that like?

It's amazing! It's so interesting, because so many people ask myself and Carrie, “Are you really having a good time working with your wife?” And I'm like, “Well, we chose to marry each other and spend the rest of our lives together, so I feel like working together should be a simple step!” The work is something that we're both used to. So it's been great, and she's just the best. She really is.

How have performances been going so far?

It's a lot! I mean, Carrie has an easier job on this show than what she is used to. I've been becoming the “Queen of the Princess Tracks,” as I like to say, the fifteen to twenty minutes on stage roles. And now, all of a sudden, I'm playing Buddy the Elf, where he doesn't even leave the stage for fifty or twenty minutes! He is on the stage pretty much the whole time, but it's a lot of fun.

Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast in Elf The Musical

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Do you have a favourite song to either perform or to watch from the show?

I would probably say “World's Greatest Dad,” because I did that in my audition. And I also think it just sets Buddy up. It's the premise of the story, and that's where it really kicks off on his journey. And I've just fallen in love with Buddy completely. I think he's amazing!

Do you have any holiday traditions of your own?

I guess the normal sort - trees and stockings and things like that. And myself and Carrie, we've got a twenty-month-old called Mabel. So it's going to be her second Christmas, but she started to notice things now, whereas before, she was just a baby. Now she's getting to be a toddler, so she's walking and she's able to open presents. It's gonna be so much fun!

What do you hope audiences take away from Elf the Musical?

Just pure joy. I really love the fact that Buddy makes you find your inner child. He sees the world through naive eyes, which is sometimes not necessarily the best thing. But in this time that we're living in, I wish it was like that, because people would just be kinder to each other.

And finally, how would you describe Elf the Musical in one word?

Christmassy! There's no other way to describe it, really. Or “Sparklejollytwinklejingley!” It's just a really special show, especially at this time of year. If no one's ever been to watch a musical before, it's a really good show for first-timers, because it's got those elements of pantomime that you're used to in England. But also, it's a film that people know, and it just gets you in the Christmas spirit!

Elf the Musical runs until 3 January 2026 at the Aldwych Theatre