Photos: ELF THE MUSICAL Now Playing at the Aldwych Theatre

All new photos have been released from ELF the Musical, which began performances at the Aldwych Theatre on Tuesday 28 October and will run for a limited season until 3 January 2026. Check out the photos below!

ELF the Musical stars Joel Montague, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Aled Jones MBE as Buddy, Jovie and Walter Hobbs respectively. Joining them are Rosanna Hyland as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis as Santa/Mr Greenway, Lucinda Lawrence as Deb and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager with Mollie Cleere, Farirayi Garaba, Sophie Pourret, Lucy Rice, Biancha Szynal, Kyle Cox, Zack Guest, Ryan Jupp, Dominic Lamb, Danny Nattrass. The cast is completed by Olivia Bella as on stage Swing, Sophie Camble as Swing, Amy Punter as Swing, Samuel John Humphreys as Swing and Michael Tyler as Swing.

The role of Michael Hobbs is played by Ayrton English, Max Garlick, Harry Georgiou and Samuel Sturge.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and musical supervision/additional arrangements and orchestrations by Alan Williams.



ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag as a baby and was raised as an elf! Way too tall and not so great at his job, Buddy is the North Pole’s biggest misfit… and knows he’ll never belong. When Santa tells him the truth, Buddy heads to New York City to find his birth father (who turns out to be quite high on the naughty list). After causing some merry mayhem in Manhattan, Buddy finally discovers the gift of family and falls in love. And when Santa’s sleigh crashes in Central Park, it’s Buddy who finds a way to save Christmas forever!

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett