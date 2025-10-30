Photos: Clive Owen and Saskia Reeves in Rehearsal For END

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has released photos of Clive Owen (Closer) and Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses) in rehearsals for the world premiere of End. Following the critically acclaimed plays Beginning and Middle, playwright David Eldridge returns to the National Theatre with the final play in his trilogy exploring love and relationships. Check out the photos below!

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan (Romeo and Julie) directs this touching and funny play on a life well lived. End runs in the Dorfman Theatre from 13 November 2025 until 17 January 2026 and is the final show programmed by former National Theatre Director Rufus Norris.

Every love story has a final chapter

Alfie and Julie’s love story has been one of music, laughter, and heartache. On one early morning in June, they must write their ending.

Director Rachel O’Riordan will be joined by set and costume designer Gary McCann, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Donato Wharton, intimacy director Bethan Clark, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, dialect coach Patricia Logue, associate sound designer Nick Mann and staff director Philip J Morris.

End plays in the Dorfman theatre from 13 November 2025 until 17 January 2026, with the press performance on Thursday 20 November 2025 at 7pm.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner