Far Between Theatre To Present BARELY HUMAN

Far Between Theatre will present BARELY HUMAN, a new cabaret written and performed by Eva Voss, for three performances only March 13–15 at Canal Café Theatre in Little Venice, London.

The solo piece centers on Eva, newly released from prison on early release and encouraged by her therapist to pursue a cabaret as a creative outlet. With her parole officer in attendance, she attempts to keep the evening under control while sharing songs and stories that explore violence, symbolism, and the ways people interpret events too literally. The 60-minute performance blends dark humor with unsettling themes, continuing Voss’s interest in examining loss, pain, and absurdity through performance.

Voss previously created Yeet The Dog, a cabaret that explored the darker edges of life through humor and vulnerability. She is also co-founder of Far Between Theatre, which will stage a jazz-age Much Ado About Nothing in March 2026. The company’s work focuses on stories of softness, difference, and violence, encouraging audiences to engage emotionally and critically with challenging material.

BARELY HUMAN features performances by Eva Voss and Dean Austin, with musical direction by Austin. Creative consultants are Heather Long and Nicole Palomba.

Performances take place Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Canal Café Theatre, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London W2 6ND. The production runs approximately 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 18 and above. The show contains descriptions of distressing topics including torture, sexual assault and harassment, as well as adult themes, partial nudity, and strong language.

Tickets are priced £11–£16 plus a £1.50 booking fee and are available at https://canalcafetheatre.com/barely-human/ or by calling 020 7289 6054.