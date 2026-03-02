Photos: In Rehearsal For THE AUTHENTICATOR At The National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for THE AUTHENTICATOR, a new play by award-winning playwright Winsome Pinnock (Leave Taking), marking the first time one of her plays has premiered at the National Theatre.

Directed by National Theatre Artistic Associate Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman), the production reunites Pinnock and Cromwell following their collaboration on Rockets and Blue Lights.

The cast includes Rakie Ayola as Abi, Sylvestra Le Touzel as Fen, and Cherrelle Skeete as Marva.

THE AUTHENTICATOR centers on Fenella Harford, an eccentric artist who inherits her family’s stately home and uncovers a cache of hidden diaries. She enlists a young academic, Marva, to verify their authenticity. Joined by Marva’s mentor Abi, the three women begin to unravel secrets buried within Harford Hall, uncovering a darker history than they anticipated.

The creative team includes set designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Tingying Dong, composer Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement director Shelley Maxwell, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, voice coach Hazel Holder, and staff director Dubheasa Lanipekun.

THE AUTHENTICATOR plays in the Dorfman theatre from March 26 through May 9, 2026, with a press performance scheduled for April 2, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner