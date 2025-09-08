Photos: Brian Conley, Maddie Grace Jepson and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at new photos of Back to the Future The Musical starring Brian Conley as Doctor Emmett Brown (appearing for a strictly limited run, until 3 November) and Tik Tok sensation Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines – making her West End and professional stage debut.

Brian Conley and Maddie Grace Jepson star alongside Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Strickland, Gracie Caine as Linda McFly, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Jed Berry, Billie Bowman, Jabari Braham, Charlotte Coggin, Sia Dauda, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Talia Duff, Helen Gulston, Oliver Halford, Thomas Inge, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Adam Margilewski, , Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Brian Ó’Muirí, Phoebe Roberts, Issie Wilman and Alexandra Wright.

At select performances Oliver Halford will play the role of Marty McFly. Oliver was discovered as part of the global casting call for the next Marty McFly. This production marks his West End debut. Cory English will return to the role of Doctor Emmett Brown from Wednesday 5 November 2025.

Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The musical has been seen by over 1.9 million people in the UK and has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Over 3.8 million people have seen the production worldwide.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.