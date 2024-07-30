Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE New West End Cast in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released of the new West End cast in rehearsals for the critically acclaimed BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical. Check out the photos below!

From 14 August 2024, the show will star recent graduate Vasco Emauz, who is making his West End debut as ‘Marty McFly’, Orlando Gibbs as ‘George McFly’, C.J. Borger as ‘Goldie Wilson’ and ‘Marvin Berry’, Alex Runicles as ‘Biff Tannen’, Talia Palamathanan as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Ellis Kirk as alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Liam McHugh as ‘Dave McFly’. They are joined by returning cast members Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’ and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ and Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’. The cast is completed by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Ella Beaumont, Billie Bowman, Gracie Caine, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Comments