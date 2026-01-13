Photos: ALREADY PERFECT at the King's Head Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released for the world premiere of Already Perfect, a searing and uplifting new musical telling the story of a man’s last shot at salvation before self-destruction. It is running at King’s Head Theatre, Upper Street, London N1 to February 15, 2026. Check out the photos below!

Killian Thomas Lefevre (Dear Evan Hansen, Bat Out of Hell), Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi (From Here To Eternity, Fame) and Tony Award winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet, Hadestown) star in the UK premiere of Kreis’s new musical, Already Perfect.

Already Perfect is a searing and uplifting new musical by Tony Award winner Levi Kreis. On the eve of his Broadway show being filmed for the archives, Levi finds himself alone in his dressing room, unravelling and on the brink of ending it all.

When an unexpected encounter occurs, a bit of theatrical magic happens. The walls of the room begin to shift, and what follows is a deeply personal journey through memory, identity, and self-reckoning. Joined by Ben, Levi is propelled into an emotional collision of past and present, where long-buried moments resurface and the stories we tell ourselves are put to the test.

As Levi Kreis, Killian Thomas Lefevre and Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi transform through dozens of characters, the world of the musical expands, powered by a soaring score that moves effortlessly from gospel tambourine to tender ballad.

At once brutally honest and defiantly hopeful, Already Perfect asks what it truly takes to make peace with your own story. With humour, music, and unflinching truth, it lands on a radical simplicity, there is nothing to prove: you are Already Perfect.

Levi Kreis (Levi) created the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway, winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance. He has also performed in Violet on Broadway, as Hermes in the first US national tour of Hadestown and as Roger in Rent. Films include Frailty, The Divide, and A Very Sordid Wedding. He is also a recording artist with 11 albums. Already Perfect marks his musical theatre writing debut.

Killian Thomas Lefevre (Matthew) is originally from Paris, France. He trained in musical theatre at Performance Preparation Academy and in acting at The Actors Studio, Pinewood Studios. Theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen (UK Tour), Bat Out of Hell (International Tour), Bonnie & Clyde (The Old Jointstock), The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man (Nottingham Playhouse), and Stranger Things: The Experience (Secret Cinema).

Yiftach ‘Iffy’ Mizrahi (Ben) trained in acting and singing in Israel and London, and in dance at the San Francisco Academy of Ballet and Ballet Junior in Geneva, Switzerland. He made his West End debut in From Here To Eternity, and has performed in Fame (European tour), Legally Blonde, Hairspray, West Side Story, and Faygele (Marylebone Theatre). On screen, he has appeared as Jason Osmond in Greenhouse Academy (Netflix) and as Bobby in Paramount’s upcoming Band of Spies.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography