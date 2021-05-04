Photo: New Poster Image Released for AMELIE in the West End
Amélie The Musical is set to reopen in the West End this summer at the Criterion Theatre from Thursday 20 May. Olivier-nominee Audrey Brisson will be returning to the role of 'Amélie'.
Check out a new poster image featuring Brisson below!
Amélie secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness discovering the possibilities around every corner and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Experience this beautiful story and be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who discovers her voice, uncovers the power of human connection and sees possibility around every corner.
The full cast includes Sioned Saunders as 'Gina' (Camelot- The Watermill, Made in Dagenham - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Flora Spencer-Longhurst as 'Georgette' / 'Sylvie' (Once - Phoenix Theatre, The Real Thing- Rose Theatre Kingston), Rachel Dawson as 'Amandine' / 'Philomene' (The Jungle Book - UK Tour, A Little Night Music - The Watermill), Oliver Grant as 'Lucien' / 'Mysterious Man' (War Horse - UK Tour, Twelfth Night - Chichester Festival Theatre), Chris Jared as 'Nino Quincampoix' (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips - Shakespeare's Globe, The Duchess of Malfi - Nottingham Playhouse), Caolan McCarthy as 'Hippolito' / 'Elton John' (The Plough and the Stars - NT, The Beggar's Opera/Alice in Wonderland - Storyhouse), Samuel Morgan-Grahame as 'Joseph' / 'Fluffy' (Sister Act - UK Tour, All My Sons - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Kate Robson-Stuart as 'Suzanne' (Crazy For You - UK Tour, Untold Stories - Watermill Theatre), Jack Quarton as 'Blind Beggar' (Assassins - The Watermill, Wonderland - Nottingham Playhouse), Jez Unwin as Raphael / Bretodeau (Oliver - Leicester Curve, Once - Phoenix Theatre) and Johnson Willis as Collignon / Dufayel (Harold and Maude - Charing Cross Theatre, Dido Queen of Carthage & Salome - RSC Swan). Nuwan Hugh Perera, Miiya Alexandra, Robyn Sinclair and Matthew James Hinchliffe complete the ensemble.