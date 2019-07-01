Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre's production of Sally Cookson's magical retelling of Peter Pan, ahead of its limited run at Troubadour White City Theatre, a brand-new venue, just minutes from Westfield in West London.

John Pfumojena, who played Michael Darling in the 2016 production at the NT leads a 24-strong company as Peter Pan, alongside Daisy Maywood as Wendy Darling and Kelly Price as Captain Hook, who also plays Mrs Darling.

They are joined by: Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Matthew Churcher (Ensemble), Raffaella Covino (Swing & Dance Captain), Josh Donovan (Swing), Ammar Duffus (Michael Darling/Pirate), Jemma Geanaus(Swing), Philippa Hogg (Ensemble), Mark Kane (Nana/Tootles/Pirate), Richard Kent (Ensemble), Cora Kirk(Jane/Nibs/Pirate), David Langham (Mr Darling/Smee/Lost Boy (Twin Two)), Nadine Lee (Band), Iniki Mariano (Ensemble), Harry Miller (Band), Jessica Murrain (Tiger Lily/Slightly/Pirate), Loren O'Dair (Twin One/Pirate/Ensemble), Miles Paloma (Swing), Luke Potter (Band), Shiv Rabheru (Tinkerbell/Curly/Pirate),Jools Scott (Band) and Alistair Toovey (John Darling/Pirate).

Peter Pan, first seen at Bristol Old Vic and reconceived at the National Theatre in 2016, is a thrilling story suitable for all ages. Devised by the companies and directed by Olivier Award-winner Sally Cookson (Jane Eyre, A Monster Calls), the production features innovative aerial acrobatics and live music from an on stage band. Bursting with magic, mischief, music and make-believe, this wondrously inventive Peter Pan is a funny and moving version of a much-loved story.

The show begins previews on 20 July and performances will run through until 27 October, with a press performance on Saturday 27 July at 2pm.

Troubadour White City Theatre will open at White City Place, the former BBC Media Village in West London. The venue will consist of two fully flexible spaces including a 1,200 fully flexible theatre and an 800-seat multi-purpose state-of-the-Art Theatre. White City Place is a joint venture development between Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo.

Peter Pan is a National Theatre co-production with Bristol Old Vic.

Peter Pan is designed by Michael Vale with costume design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié,aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-ANNIE Ltd. Casting is by Sam Stevenson CDG.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You