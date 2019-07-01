Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre

Jul. 1, 2019  

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre's production of Sally Cookson's magical retelling of Peter Pan, ahead of its limited run at Troubadour White City Theatre, a brand-new venue, just minutes from Westfield in West London.

John Pfumojena, who played Michael Darling in the 2016 production at the NT leads a 24-strong company as Peter Pan, alongside Daisy Maywood as Wendy Darling and Kelly Price as Captain Hook, who also plays Mrs Darling.

They are joined by: Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Matthew Churcher (Ensemble), Raffaella Covino (Swing & Dance Captain), Josh Donovan (Swing), Ammar Duffus (Michael Darling/Pirate), Jemma Geanaus(Swing), Philippa Hogg (Ensemble), Mark Kane (Nana/Tootles/Pirate), Richard Kent (Ensemble), Cora Kirk(Jane/Nibs/Pirate), David Langham (Mr Darling/Smee/Lost Boy (Twin Two)), Nadine Lee (Band), Iniki Mariano (Ensemble), Harry Miller (Band), Jessica Murrain (Tiger Lily/Slightly/Pirate), Loren O'Dair (Twin One/Pirate/Ensemble), Miles Paloma (Swing), Luke Potter (Band), Shiv Rabheru (Tinkerbell/Curly/Pirate),Jools Scott (Band) and Alistair Toovey (John Darling/Pirate).

Peter Pan, first seen at Bristol Old Vic and reconceived at the National Theatre in 2016, is a thrilling story suitable for all ages. Devised by the companies and directed by Olivier Award-winner Sally Cookson (Jane Eyre, A Monster Calls), the production features innovative aerial acrobatics and live music from an on stage band. Bursting with magic, mischief, music and make-believe, this wondrously inventive Peter Pan is a funny and moving version of a much-loved story.

The show begins previews on 20 July and performances will run through until 27 October, with a press performance on Saturday 27 July at 2pm.

Troubadour White City Theatre will open at White City Place, the former BBC Media Village in West London. The venue will consist of two fully flexible spaces including a 1,200 fully flexible theatre and an 800-seat multi-purpose state-of-the-Art Theatre. White City Place is a joint venture development between Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCo.

Peter Pan is a National Theatre co-production with Bristol Old Vic.

Peter Pan is designed by Michael Vale with costume design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié,aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-ANNIE Ltd. Casting is by Sam Stevenson CDG.

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Ammar Duffus

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Benji Bower

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Daisy Maywood

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Dan Canham

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Greg Bernstein and Matthew Churcher

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Greg Bernstein

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Harry Miller

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Iniki Mariano

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Jade Tye

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Jemma Geanaus, Shivra Bheru, Cora Kirk, Alistair Ovey

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Jessica Murrain

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Jessica Murrain, Mark Kane, Cora Kirk

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
John Pfumojena

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Jools Scott

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Josh Donovan and Richard Kent

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Kelly Price

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Kelly Price and David Langham

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Loren O'Dair and David Langham

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Luke Potter

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Mark Kane Loren O'Dair, Cora Kirk, Shivra Bheru, Alistair Toovey

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Matthew Churcher

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Miles Paloma

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Nadine Lee

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Rehearsal

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Philippa Hogg

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Raffaella Covino

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Sally Cookson

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Stef Vickers

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Sally Cookson's PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre
Sydney Sharpe



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup