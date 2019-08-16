Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For CHIAROSCURO at Bush Theatre

Chiaroscuro by Jackie Kay, Director Lynette Linton's first production as Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre will preview from 31 August with a press night at 7pm on 6 September. The cast is Shiloh Coke (Misty at the Bush Theatre and Trafalgar Studios, Emila at The Globe Theatre), Preeya Kalidas (Eastenders, BBC Asian Radio, Bend It Like Beckham), singer-songwriter Anoushka Lucas(Jesus Christ Superstar at Regents Park Open Air Theatre and whose debut album Dark Soul was recently released) and Gloria Onitiri (whose recent productions include Napoli, Brooklyn, on national tour and Hadestown at the National Theatre).

Chiaroscuro will be the final production in the Passing the Baton series, following the acclaimed revivals of Winsome Pinnock's Leave Taking (2018) and Caryl Phillips' Strange Fruit (2019) at the Bush Theatre.

Chiaroscuro (noun) the treatment of light and shade in drawing or painting.

Aisha, Yomi, Beth and Opal couldn't be more different, but when Aisha hosts a dinner party, the friends soon discover that they're all looking for an answer to the same question. Does it lie in Aisha's childhood? Or in Beth and Opal's new romance? Who will tell them who they really are?

What starts out as a friendly conversation between women, soon turns heated when Yomi reveals what she really thinks about Beth and Opal's relationship.

Live music and spoken word collide in an explosive gig-theatre event that breathes new life into Scottish National Poet Jackie Kay's 1986 masterpiece.

Directed by Lynette Linton (Sweat, Richard II), this bold reimagining explores the experiences of women of colour across generations and celebrates the many intersections of female identity from the 1980s to now and how women chose to identify themselves.

Tickets priced from £10 (concessions available) can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.





