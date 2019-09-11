Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with ON BEAR RIDGE

With just over a week to go until the production begins previews at the Sherman Theatre, get a peek inside rehearsal for the National Theatre Wales and Royal Court Theatre co-production of On Bear Ridge.

Award-winning writer Ed Thomas (House of America and Gas Station Angel, Royal Court; Hinterland/Y Gwyll BBC/S4C/Netflix) will co-direct this semi-autobiographical story alongside Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone (The Cane and Cyprus Avenue, Royal Court). The production will run at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 20 September - 5 October, opening for press on 24 September, followed by the Royal Court in London from 24 October - 5 October, with press night on 28 October.

The four-hander stars Rakie Ayola as Noni, Jason Hughes as The Captain, Rhys Ifans as John Daniel and Sion Daniel Young as Ifan William.

"One minute we had customers, the next minute there was no-one."

In a lost village, blurred by redrawn borders, hidden under a crumb on the map, Bear Ridge Stores still stands.

After a hundred years, the family butchers and grocers - a place for odds and ends, contraband goods, and the last petrol pump for 30 miles - is now silent.

But owners John Daniel and Noni are not leaving.

They are defiantly drinking the remaining whiskey and remembering good times, when everyone was on the same side and the old language shone.

Outside in the dark, a figure is making their way towards them.

On Bear Ridge is directed by Vicky Featherstone and Ed Thomas, with design by Cai Dyfan, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Mike Beer and composed by John Hardy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You