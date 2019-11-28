Photo Flash: First Look at AN ACT OF GOD at The Vaults

After many millennia, and in just 90 minutes, God (award-winning comedian Zoe Lyons as seen on 'Mock The Week' and 'Celebrity Masterchef') assisted by her devoted angels Michael (Matt Tedford, aka 'Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho') and Gabriel (Tom Bowen, Johnny Castle in 'Dirty Dancing the Musical') will answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since creation.

In this very alternative Christmas message, 'An Act of God' sees a dissatisfied deity, weary of the original Ten Commandments, delivering a new version: a fresh set of rules for the modern world. This sinfully funny comedy delivers a new meaning to divine intervention as The "One" gives the first and last word on everything mankind has wrought on the planet.

The European premiere runs for 7-weeks from 27 November to 12 January in the Vaults complex under Waterloo station.

David Javerbaum, winner of 11 Emmy Awards for his writing of TV's 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart', was the first person to convert a Twitter account into a Broadway smash-hit, and he has now tailored his comic play to feature bespoke material for a British audience. David continues to run the controversial Twitter account @TheTweetOfGod, through which God shares his thoughts on world events with over six million followers.

'An Act of God' opened on Broadway at Studio 54 in 2015, starring Jim Parsons (best known as Sheldon Cooper in TV's 'The Big Bang Theory' from 2007-2019) as God. The show returned to Broadway for a second season in 2016 at the Booth Theatre starring Sean Hayes (Jack in TV's 'Will & Grace').

Directed by Benji Sperring ('Toxic Avenger the Musical', 'Night of the LIving Dead'). Produced by James Seabright.

See production photographs below by Geraint Lewis!

