Peter Joback and Milan van Waardenburg to Join LES MISERABLES at the Sondheim Theatre

New casting has been announced for LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre, with Swedish star, Peter Jöback and Dutch leading artist, Milan van Waardenburg taking on the role of Jean Valjean respectively in the critically acclaimed production. Peter Jöback will star as Jean Valjean from Tuesday 13 February to Saturday 9 March 2024. Milan van Waardenburg will then take on the role from Monday 11 March 2024. Killian Donnelly’s final performance as Jean Valjean will be Saturday 10 February 2024.

Peter Jöback returns to the West End making his Jean Valjean and LES MISÉRABLES debut at the Sondheim Theatre. For Cameron Mackintosh, previous theatre credits include Chris in Miss Saigon and Michael in The Witches of Eastwick both at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera both in the West End and on Broadway, where he led the 30th anniversary Broadway cast. He also originated the role of Robert in Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’ musical Kristina at the Malmö Opera. As an internationally successful actor and crossover artist Peter has achieved multiplatinum record sales and tours in Scandinavia and beyond. He is also the Swedish voiceover in hit films such as Aladdin, Stuart Little, and more recently as King Magnifico in Disney’s Wish.

Milan van Waardenburg will be making his West End debut having recently led the award-winning Netherlands and Belgium production of LES MISÉRABLES as Jean Valjean, receiving critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in the 2022 Dutch Musical Awards. Milan’s previous theatre credits include the role of Prince Hans in Disney’s Frozen in Germany, Dimitri in Anastasia both in Germany and The Netherlands, Lieutenant Frederic Charles and Quasimodo in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Herbert in Tanz der Vampire, both on tour across Germany.

LES MISÉRABLES currently stars Bradley Jaden as Javert until 27 January (with Stewart Clarke returning to the role from 29 January 2024), Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009, to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. The record-breaking US production continues to tour North America in 2024 and the new Korean production, currently playing in Seoul, opens in Daegu in March 2024. In December 2024, the Japanese production of Les Misérables will open at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo.

The world tour of Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular, an expanded version of the hugely successful Les Misérables - The Staged Concert, will open this year at theSSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024. This spectacular production will play a strictly limited number of performances at six UK arenas before travelling to over 15 countries and regions worldwide.

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.