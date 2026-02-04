The Herd To Tour UK With New Baby Show COUNTING SHEEPS

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, renowned children's theatre company The Herd will tour their interactive award-winning baby show, Counting Sheeps, across theatres in the South East of England. With the support of house southeast theatre network, the sensory sensation will be shown across 20 small to mid-scale venues, offering families an interactive, intimate theatre experience for their babies and toddlers. Winner of Fantastic for Families' Audience Impact and Innovation Award in 2025.

Snuggle up and follow two playful sheep as these experts in the field of sleep wander through the joys and frustrations of bedtime. Audiences are invited to settle down for 30-minutes on the pillow-filled green field as two sheep share their bedtime routine. Gentle live music, bubbles, soft texture and glowing lights create a calm, immersive environment, encouraging babies and toddlers to engage with their surroundings. While young audiences delight in the sensory play, parents can relish in the humour all too familiar bedtime struggles. Following each show, further exploration of the cushioned theatre space is encouraged with a stay and play opportunity for babies and toddlers.

Ruby Thompson/Producer from The Herd shares, We're really excited to bring our sensory, musical adventure to the South East. We worked closely with families to make the show, so we know that the story, the humour, the bits of audience interaction all work in glorious harmony to delight both babies and parents!

Celebrated for providing interactive and accessible theatre for very young audiences, Counting Sheeps proudly tours to families across the South East with the support of house south east theatre network. This production reflects the house's commitment to enriching local communities by ensuring families can access high-quality, inclusive theatre, introducing the magic of theatre in local, familiar venues.

Senior Producer for house, Harriet Bolwell, comments, We want audiences of all ages to have the opportunity to experience seeing incredible live theatre. The Herd's ability to craft a beautiful, but also flexible and accessible piece of theatre is effortless. Every show ensures a welcoming and inclusive space for grown-ups and their little ones. If you've ever wondered whether a theatre show might be fun for you and your baby, you're in safe hands with The Herd's Counting Sheeps this Spring. Whether it's the sensory magic, the show's gentle humour, or gaining a new perspective on your own bedtime routine, Counting Sheeps is a sure bet for some spring-time joy with your baby this February/March.