Over £75,000 Has Been Raised For Acting For Others at This Year's ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Ivy, West Street

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that over £75,000 has been raised at this year's One Night Only that returned to The Ivy, West Street on Sunday 4 December for the first time following the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Stars of the stage and screen swapped their costumes for aprons and served diners for a one-off sitting at The Ivy. The cast trying their hand at taking over the bar, waiting tables, hosting and welcoming guests included Geraldine Alexander, Annette Badland, Samantha Bond, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jim Carter OBE, Kim Cattrall, Ben Forster, Tamsin Greig, Ginny Holder, Celia Imrie, Cassidy Janson, Robert Lindsay, Lesley Manville CBE, Jessica Madsen, Dame Arlene Phillips DBE, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Samantha Spiro, Polly Walker and Tom Read Wilson.

Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Penelope Wilton were also in attendance at the Dames and Knights table.

The evening also included an exciting live auction, led by Louise Simpson and Samantha Bond, offering an array of 'money-can't-buy' experiences such as dinner with Sir Derek Jacobi, an Ivy chef preparing dinner for 10 in your own home, and two VIP tickets to Mother Goose starring Sir Ian McKellen, followed by drinks with Sir Ian and members of the cast.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Chairman of Acting for Others said, "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters for the return of One Night Only at The Ivy which raised over £75,000, which is an enormous help at this difficult time. Our thanks go to all the wonderful diners who bid on exclusive lots in our live and silent auctions, as well as to those who donated the 'money-can't-buy' items. This event of course would not be possible without the support of Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford who organised the fabulous Cast of 2022 who performed so well as Maître'd's and waiters and were brilliantly supported by The Ivy's regular cheerful team."