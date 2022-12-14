Osman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in January
Fake News opens at the Southwark Playhouse's venue The Little on January 10th, with tickets on sale now.
Osman Baig's hit one-man show Fake News is returning to the London stage - with an Off-West End transfer to the Southwark Playhouse in the new year.
A sell-out show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and hailed as a must-see by the Guardian and Telegraph, Fake News tells the story of an over-enthusiastic young journalist who risks it all to break the scoop of the century. There's one minor problem, however: the story is completely untrue.
Osman says that in a world where everyone from Putin to Prince Harry has an opinion on the news media, he wants to set the record straight as someone who has truly lived and breathed it. Baig was a TV journalist for well over a decade, writing and producing bulletins for networks including Sky News, CNN and Al Jazeera.
