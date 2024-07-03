Original Mischief Gang Will Return With MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT at The Other Palace This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original Mischief gang, creators of Mischief’s flagship comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, will return to London and to their comedy roots to present their improvised Mischief Movie Night at The Other Palace for 5 weeks only. It will run this summer from Tuesday 30 July – Sunday 1 September 2024 with all performances at 8pm.

Tickets are currently on pre-sale to Mischief fans and The Other Palace members, and on general sale from 12noon on Friday 5 July from www.MischiefMovieNight.co.uk.

Every show is different with audience members suggesting a genre, location and title. Mischief hilariously brings the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score to laugh along to.

Mischief Movie Night features Mischief original cast members and regulars including: Henry Shields as Need to Check, Harry Kershaw as Couldn’t Tell You, Bry Corrigan as TBC, Niall Ransome as Guess Who? Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Rhyanna Alexander Davies as Don’t Know Yet, Lauren Shearing as We’ll Never Know, Susan Harrison as I Suppose We’ll Find Out, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Nancy Zammitt as It’s a Slam Dunk Matt Cavendish as Time, Gentlemen Please, Ruth Bratt as Look Who’s Talking and Josh Elliott as No Idea. They will be joined by musician Richard Baker.

Originally created by Mischief for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has transferred to the West End for a limited season, and during the pandemic was streamed globally and watched in over 50 countries, bringing laughter directly into families living rooms.

Mischief Movie Night is created by Mischief with lighting by David Howe.

Mischief’s production of The Play that Goes Wrong is currently running at the Duchess Theatre and celebrates 10 years in the West End in September 2024.

