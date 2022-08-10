No Booking Fee for The Great Gatsby

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aug. 10, 2022  
Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties. The champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A hedonistic world of red hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale.

Immersive Everywhere, led by Olivier Award-winning producers Louis Hartshorn & Brian Hook, have brought back London's longest running immersive theatrical production. The Great Gatsby, directed by Alexander Wright, has re-opened in the heart of the West End following all current government guidelines and Covid safety measures.

Valid Wednesday to Sunday until 30 October 2022

Book by 19 August 2022




August 10, 2022

Royal Albert Hall CEO Craig Hassall to Step Down
August 10, 2022

Royal Albert Hall CEO Craig Hassall will step down at the start of the 2023 season, having accepted a position as President and Chief Executive of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. 
THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL at the Royal Albert Hall Cancelled
August 10, 2022

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been cancelled, according to their website.
Above The Stag Theatre Issues Explanation For Sudden Closure
August 9, 2022

LGBTQ+ venue Above The Stage has issued a statement explaining that their sudden closure was due to the impossibilty to come up with 'a feasible business plan'.
Get Tickets From Just £8 for I, JOAN at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre
August 9, 2022

Tickets from just £8 for I, Joan. A cry for courage erupts in the Globe Theatre this Summer with the premiere of Joan, a powerful new play uncovering the unlikely hero behind the legend.