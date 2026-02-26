2026 Olivier Awards Set Nomination Announcement Date

Click Here for More on Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards will announce this year's nominations on 5 March! The nominees will be revealed via the Official London Theatre YouTube Channel at 12pm on 5 March, presented by “Olivier Award-winning productions."

As previously reported, the Olivier Awards will return to being broadcast on the BBC this year. The BBC has been named as the official broadcast partner of the 50th anniversary Olivier Awards. The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April, with highlights to be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

This year, the ceremony will return to its original broadcast home on the BBC, revisiting a historic relationship that began with the first televised Olivier Awards in 1981.

Audiences can expect a celebration of the very best that London theatre has to offer, featuring award presentations and special performances from the stars of the stage. The ceremony will also highlight UK theatre’s role in nurturing creative talent, reconnecting with memorable award winners and nominees from across the decades, and the venues that shaped them.

The Olivier Awards 2026 will be delivered in partnership with the Society of London Theatre and Penny Lane Entertainment. It was commissioned for BBC Arts by Suzy Klein. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Stephen James-Yeoman.