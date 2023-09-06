New Queens Join SIX THE MUSICAL in the West End Next Month

New Queens will join SIX the Musical in London beginning next month. Taking reign over the court from 17 October 2023 will be Nikki Bentley (Wicked – West End) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon – West End and UK & Ireland Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical – The Other Palace) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (SIX - NCL) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical – The Other Palace) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (Disney’s The Lion King – West End & UK Tour) as Catherine Parr. They will be joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham & West End) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – UK Tour) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical – Southbank Centre, London & UK Tour) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil (SIX - NCL) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (SIX – UK & Ireland Tour, South Korea, NCL) as UK Super Swing.

Reca Oakley, Gabriella Stylianou and Meg Dixon-Brasil join the production having previously appeared in Norwegian Cruise Line versions of the musical. Natalie Pilkington returns to SIX, having previously being part of the musical’s UK & Ireland tour, South Korean and Norwegian Cruise Line productions of the musical, and will swing across both the West End and touring productions of the musical.

Also, due to phenomenal demand, there will be another SIX months of SIX, with performances now available to book at The Vaudeville Theatre until November 2024. The producers are continuing their firm commitment to access and education– including BSL, audio described and captioned show in July and October 24, and new Sing A Long performances on 12 May and 25 August 24, plus the first ever schools only matinees on Thursdays during term time. Tickets are on sale now via www.sixthemusical.com

About SIX

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently booking in the West End until 28 April 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre. As recently announced, the Queendom has hit 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a Whatsonstage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with two concurrent North American tours, a recent Australian tour and forthcoming productions due to play Korea, Holland and Canada.

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 at the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season at the Lyric Theatre before opening at its current home, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden