New Production Of The Hit West End Comedy STRAIGHT AND NARROW To Run At Above The Stag, 3 - 28 August

A new production of the hit West End comedy 'Straight and Narrow' by Jimmy Chinn, directed by Mark Curry, will run at Above The Stag 3 - 28 August.

In the play, the cosy domesticity of lovers Bob and Jeff is threatened by a crisis. Jeff is considering leaving Bob. Bob, meanwhile, has to contend with meddling family members who are ignorant of his living situation.

Bob's mother, a domineering comic creation, complicates matters by pressing him to get married. She refuses to recognise that there is anything about her son which might upset her conventional

sensibilities.

Can Bob's family - matriarch mother Vera, Lois and Bill, Nona and Arthur - help to rescue the situation? And will Bob be able to tell the seemingly ignorant Vera that the 'straight and narrow' is not the life for her favourite little boy...?

'Straight and Narrow', Jimmie Chinn's most successful play, had a long West End run at the Wyndham's Theatre in 1992 and 1993.

Straight and Narrow



by Jimmie Chinn

directed by Mark Curry

Above the Stag

72 Albert Embankment,

London

SE1 7TP

3 - 28 August

Wednesday - Saturday at 7.30pm

Saturday matinee at 3pm

Sunday at 6pm

Tickets:

£12 - £15

Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes,

plus one 20 minute interval

Straight and Narrow' is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.