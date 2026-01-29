Italia Conti Will Mark 115th Anniversary With Launch Of Noël Coward Scholarship

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Italia Conti, one of the UK's leading and longest-established performing arts institutions, has announced that it will mark its 115th anniversary in 2026 with the launch of the inaugural Noël Coward Scholarship, alongside new charitable funding designed to widen access to professional training in acting, musicaltheatre and dance.

Founded in 1911 by actress and teacher Italia Emily Stella Conti, the school began as a small stage school in central London and has since grown into an internationally respected training institution. Over its 115-year history, Italia Conti has helped launch the careers of countless performers, with alumni including Noël Coward himself, Wendy Richard, Tracey Ullman, Naomi Campbell, Louise Redknapp, Martine McCutcheon, Danny Mayes, Pixie Lott, James Nelson-Joyce, Layton Williams, Mimi Keene and many more across successive generations of British and international talent.

Today, Italia Conti is based at a purpose-built, modern campus in central Woking, bringing together specialist training spaces for acting, musical theatre and dance, alongside recording, television and theatre facilities. The move, completed in 2022, consolidated the school's historic London and Guildford campuses into a single creative hub adjacent to the New Victoria, Rhoda McGaw and Buzz Theatres and designed by renowned architectural practice Benoy.

As part of its anniversary year, Italia Conti is placing a major focus on widening access to professional training through bursaries, scholarships and charitable funding partnerships. Central to this is the launch of the Noël Coward Scholarship, established in honour of the celebrated playwright and former Italia Conti student. The scholarship supports selected students by covering fees across Acting, Musical Theatre and Dance.

Supporting this initiative, the Italia Conti Trust has also recently received a significant grant from the Noël Coward Foundation, strengthening the Trust's mission to support talented students preparing for professional careers in the performing arts by funding specialist teaching and learning support.

The partnership reflects the historic connection between Italia Conti and Sir Noël Coward, who was among the school's earliest alumni, having performed in Where the Rainbow Ends, the production that inspired Italia Conti to establish formal training for child actors in 1911. Established to preserve and promote Coward's artistic legacy, the Noël Coward Foundation is known for its support of arts education and emerging talent, making the collaboration a fitting continuation of that shared history.

Italia Conti continues to strengthen its industry links, including an ongoing partnership with New Adventures, the dance company founded by Matthew Bourne. The collaboration supports elements of the school's dance degree training, with New Adventures artists working directly with students through workshops, creative projects and artist-in-residence activity. The partnership also aligns with New Adventures' wider touring programme, including productions such as The Red Shoes at Woking's New Victoria Theatre, offering students insight into contemporary professional practice.

In academic terms, Italia Conti's higher education programmes are now delivered in partnership with the University of Chichester, an arts-led university with a strong reputation in creative disciplines. Following a transition in 2025, all new degree awards are validated by the University of Chichester, ensuring students benefit from both specialist conservatoire-style training and the academic framework of a modern university environment.

Further announcements about events, partnerships and student-led activity planned across the 2026 anniversary year will be revealed in the coming months, with themed campaign moments set to highlight different areas of the school's training, history, community and its lasting impact on the performing arts industry.

Hayley Newton-Jarvis, CEO of Italia Conti, said: “Reaching 115 years is not just about celebrating our past, it's about reaffirming why Italia Conti still matters today. The industry, and the education landscape, are changing rapidly, and our responsibility is to evolve while staying true to the values that define us: rigorous training, pastoral care and a belief in the potential of every student. Initiatives like the Noël Coward Scholarship, alongside new funding partnerships, are a vital in ensuring that financial circumstance is not a barrier to creative ambition.

“On a personal note, Italia Conti has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, so having the honour of leading the school into its anniversary year is incredibly meaningful. We are proud of our extraordinary history and of the artists who have come through our doors, and the commemorations during 2026 will celebrate that legacy while looking firmly to the future.”

Dan Fulham, Vice Principal and Director of the School of Musical Theatre and Dance at Italia Conti, said: “We are thrilled to have secured funding that allows us to further enrich the professional practice opportunities our students benefit from so greatly. We place huge importance on connecting our students with working professionals across acting, musical theatre and dance, ensuring that their training remains contemporary, relevant and truly industry-reflective. What better way to celebrate that commitment than by honouring one of our earliest and most beloved alumni, Sir Noël Coward?”