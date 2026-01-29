CATS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More Set For Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced Drew McOnie's second season, opening with the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes, a new mystery by Joel Horwood, directed by Sean Holmes, with Joshua James (Cyrano) as Sherlock Holmes (2 May – 6 June).

In A Life in Four Seasons, Vivaldi's masterpiece is reimagined in an electric new contemporary dance work created by Tinuke Craig with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento and a recorded musical score by composer DJ Walde (11 – 14 June).

This is followed by the return of an Open Air Theatre favourite in William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (20 June – 18 July), in a new production directed by Atri Banerjee and composed by Maimuna Memon.

The season continues with the previously announced brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS (25 July – 12 September), produced with Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals. The musical will leap into the magical outdoor setting of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Lead creatives alongside McOnie include Casting Director Will Burton; Makeup Designer and Supervisor Guy Common; Set, Costume and Wigs Designer Sami Fendall; Sound Designer Adam Fisher; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun and Musical Supervisor Alex Parker.

In August, Anansi the Spider by Justin Audibert, directed by Robin Belfield, will play on the Theatre Lawn for ages 4+ and their families, in a Unicorn Theatre and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production.

The 2026 season also sees the return of the Live Music Week presented in partnership with Communion ONE and Family Takeover Day, as well as a series of one-off Sunday night events. Further details to be announced in the spring.

This year, as part of the theatre's adaptation plans to help improve its long-term resilience in response to the impacts of climate change, midweek and Saturday matinee performances in June and July, for A Life in Four Seasons and A Midsummer Night's Dream, will move from 2pm to the earlier start time of 12.30pm. The theatre's hope is that this trial will help reduce exposure to peak afternoon temperatures for the comfort of audiences, performers and staff alike.

Following the success of their inaugural year in 2025, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's artist development programmes will run for a second year. These include Open Room, an entry-level observership programme for aspiring creatives, Theatre Dance Lab, an artist development programme that offers early-career musical theatre choreographers a paid residency at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre culminating in a showcase performance of their work on our main stage; and the Treehouse Project which offers up to six early-career creatives space to develop their craft and shape their practice.

Applications for Open Room are now open. To apply visit: www.openairtheatre.com/open-room. Further details on how to apply for this year's Theatre Dance Lab and Treehouse Project will be announced later this spring.

Beyond Regent's Park, CATS will embark on a major UK tour through to May 2027, opening in Plymouth following its run at the Open Air Theatre. The award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar will play at the iconic London Palladium from June, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus. At the same time, the production will continue its international tour, visiting Manila in May and Singapore in August, with further dates to be announced. Originally produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse, Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile will complete its tour of the US in February before embarking on a further UK tour through to August 2026, including a run at the Lyric Hammersmith from the 28 July – 22 August.

Drew McOnie, Artistic Director said, “I'm hugely excited to announce the full 2026 season and to share the brilliant shows that will be joining our new production of CATS this summer. I can't wait to work with these talented creative teams and see their visions come to life on our beautiful open air theatre stage. I'm also immensely proud of our inaugural season of artist development programmes and thrilled that these initiatives will continue for a second year, providing support and platforms for early-career creatives across a variety of disciplines.”

James Pidgeon, Executive Director said today, “Following the success of our 2025 season which played to just under 177,000 people, together with our record-breaking UK & Ireland tour of Fiddler on the Roof which closed earlier this month, we are so looking forward to welcoming both new and returning audiences to the Open Air Theatre this summer. I am particularly delighted that for the third year running we're maintaining our accessibly priced Monday performances where tickets do not exceed ?35, and that across this year's season over 46,000 tickets – 24% of total available capacity – are priced at ?25 or under.”

Further creative teams and casting for all productions to be announced.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Memberships are now on sale, and Members' priority booking for the 2026 summer season opens at 12 noon today, with public booking opening at 12 noon on Thursday 5 February 2026.