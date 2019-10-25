New Musical SAMMY Announces Workshop

A workshop of Leslie Bricusse's musical SAMMY will be presented by Anthology Theatre Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment on Thursday 31 October to an invited audience of producers, theatre owners and investors. Olivier Award-winning actor, singer, writer, and director, Clarke Peters will direct recent Olivier Award-winner Giles Terera in the title role in this rousing musical written by Oscar and Grammy Award winning composer, lyricist and playwright Leslie Bricusse.

Clarke Peter's vision for this modern re-imagining of Bricusse's original musical, which played a short season in San Diego previously, will examine the life and enduring legacy of the 20th Century's greatest entertainer. Through the era-defining music of Leslie Bricusse, Sammy's collaborator and friend, with innovative elements of projection and dance, SAMMY celebrates Sammy Davis Jr. as a phenomenal talent, a cultural pioneer, and a complicated man - both shaped by the times he lived in and defining them.

Sammy Davis Jr. recorded more than 60 songs written by Leslie Bricusse, including his only No.1 hit, "The Candy Man." The musical will feature new work by Bricusse and stand-out numbers from the Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songbook, including; "What Kind of Fool Am I?" "Feeling Good", "Who Can I Turn To?" and "The Candy Man Can". Mike Dixon will be the musical supervisor.

The producers hope to mount a full production of the show in 2020 which will mark what would have been Sammy Davis Jr.'s 95th Birthday.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You