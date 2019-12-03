New Booking Period And Performance Schedule For MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Due to continuing high ticket demand and overwhelming success in London, the booking period for Magic Mike Live has been extended to 28 June 2020. In addition, due to the high demand on weekends, the show schedule will change to accommodate more patrons. This comes as the show celebrates its first birthday in the West End. Tickets for the new booking period go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday 4 December.

Magic Mike Live also welcomed new dancers Daniel Blessing and Theo Oloyade on 26 November.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday 28 November 2018, following previews from 10 November.

The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino has been transformed into a magical, intimate, 325-seat performance space for Magic Mike Live. From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

The cast for Magic Mike Live in London includes Samantha Baines, Courtenay Brady, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Ellie Clayton, Pip Hersee, Matt Jordan, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Witter from the United Kingdom, Mark Lace from New Zealand, Tylah Paterson from Australia, Edson Juarez from the USA and Anthony Donadio from Italy.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You