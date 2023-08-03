National Theatre Releases NEW VOICES Podcast to Showcase Plays from New Young Writers

The series showcases ten audio plays from emerging young writers from the National Theatre’s playwrighting programme for young people, New Views

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

National Theatre Releases NEW VOICES Podcast to Showcase Plays from New Young Writers

The National Theatre and Audible have released a new podcast, New Voices, featuring ten plays from shortlisted and winning New Views playwrights. The New Voices series aims to celebrate and platform the next generation of writing talent from across the UK. 

The plays, originally written by young people for the National Theatre’s New Views programme, have been adapted especially for audio as part of the Audible Original podcast, New Voices. Audible and the NT have worked with these new writers to support them through the adaptation process and give them first-hand experience of the commissioning, audio development and audio recording process. 

Audible is the Official Audio Partner for the New Views playwrighting competition, supporting the next generation of writing talent across the UK and elevating young voices. 

The ten New Voices plays offer a young person's perspective on a range of important issues, with the writers encouraged to speak to their interests, passions and experiences. Some of the topics explored in this collection of plays include alcoholism, neurodivergence, identity, immigration, and grief. 

The series features six brand new plays, as well as four plays previously released as part of NT and Audible’s previous podcast collaboration.

The new plays now available on the New Voices podcast are:

  • If Not Now, When by Isabel Hague from CAPA College, Wakefield, 2019 winning play
  • Teapot Troubles by Loresa Leka from Richmond upon Thames College, Twickenham, 2022 shortlisted play
  • Perspective by Mackenzie Wellfare from HSDC Alton, Hampshire, 2021 winning play
  • £39 by Rachel Lane from The Becket School, Nottingham, 2018 shortlisted play
  • Blue by Rae Webb from Forest School, Walthamstow, 2022 shortlisted play
  • Ashes to Ashes by Sol Oberman, from Camden School for Girls, Camden, 2018 shortlisted play

The four plays previously released and incorporated in the series are:

  • If We Were Older by Alice Sparrow from CAPA College, Wakefield, 2018 winning play
  • Childhood War and Love by Ellie Jayne Sharman from Ricard’s Lodge High School, Wimbledon, 2021 shortlisted play
  • Colour Inside the Lines by Jamila Salim from The Haberdashers’ Aske’s Girls’ School, Elstree, 2021 shortlisted play
  • Bus Stops by Mia Galanti from Lady Margaret School, Parsons Green, 2021 shortlisted play

Sol Aberman, 2018 New Views shortlisted playwright (age 22) said “It has been joyous and surreal to take this play from stage to audio. I was a bit overwhelmed when I showed up to the studio and was greeted with the warmth, care, and generosity everyone had brought to the play. There are so many talented people who have put it all together, all working at the highest level, who have been so supportive at every step, and who make me feel giddy to call myself a playwright.”

Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning and National Partnerships at the National Theatre said, “Seeing our talented New Views writers expand their skills further by developing their plays into audio dramas is wonderful. We are delighted to collaborate with Audible to support our News Views programme and create the New Voices podcast to allow these young people to share their voices with an even wider audience and have the opportunity to explore different career pathways.”

Tracey Markham, Head of UK and Canada at Audible said, “At Audible we are proud to champion New Voices and invest in the next generation of writing talent. Each New Voices playwright has a fascinating and unique perspective, and we are honoured to work with the National Theatre to produce the these plays to celebrate the New Views programme’s 10th anniversary. The podcast provides a brilliant insight into the lives of young people today and we hope the audio series encourages more emerging playwrights to share their work and look to audio as an exciting opportunity in the dramatic arts.”  

Now in its tenth year, New Views is the National Theatre’s annual nationwide playwriting programme and competition for 14–19-year-olds. Each school is paired with a professional playwright who supports students to write their own 30-minute plays and the chance for their script to be entered into the competition to be presented at the National Theatre. It gives the young writers the opportunity to understand the power of storytelling and present different perspectives to a wider audience.

Applications for schools to take part in New Views 2023-24 are open now until Thursday 21 August. To find out more and to sign up visit the NT Website.

Photo: If Not Now, When by Isabel Hague, New Views 2019 Winner

Photo Credit: Emma Hare



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Mischief has announced full casting for its forthcoming UK Tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.  The tour opens at Richmond Theatre on 23 September. Learn more about the show, and who's starring, here!

2
Magical Bones Brings SOULFUL MAGIC to the Bloomsbury Theatre in October Photo
Magical Bones Brings SOULFUL MAGIC to the Bloomsbury Theatre in October

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he performed to packed houses, the hottest British talent from the magic scene, breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent, Magical Bones, is set to embark on a national tour with his acclaimed unique high energy magic show, Soulful Magic.

3
Save Up To 52% on SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL in London Photo
Save Up To 52% on SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL in London

Tickets from just £18 for The SpongeBob Musical! Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea And Has Become The Hottest Star On Broadway? Spongebob Squarepants! 

4
Review: JEWELS, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: JEWELS, Royal Opera House

London welcomes The Australian Ballet to the Royal Opera House after 35 years, to celebrate their 60th anniversary, with six performances in total.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Save Up To 32% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West EndSave Up To 32% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'
Show of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOUShow of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU
Jenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity LeaveJenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity Leave

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You