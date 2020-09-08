National Theatre Adapts Programmes To Support Theatre In Schools Across The UK

Content will be delivered digitally and flexibly throughout 2020/2021, with safety measures in place for all planned physical activity.

The National Theatre has announced that its adapted nationwide programmes for schools and young people will recommence this Autumn. Committed to providing opportunities for all young people to create and take part in theatre, content will be delivered digitally and flexibly throughout 2020/2021, with safety measures in place for all planned physical activity, and include:

The annual youth theatre festival Connections will bring together talented young theatre-makers of tomorrow with some of the UK's most exciting contemporary writers to produce and stage ten new plays. This year, workshops and mentoring will take place digitally, with the aim to stage performances at 30 partner theatres across the UK in Spring 2021. Applications are open now and will close on 3rd October. For more information and to apply, click here.

Students can write their own play with support from professional playwrights on the New Views playwriting programme, the NT's annual playwriting programme and competition for 14-19-year olds. Shortlisted plays will be performed at The National Theatre in July 2021. Applications are open until early October and more information can be found here.

Let's Play aims to transform drama and theatre-making in primary schools, supporting teachers to embed creativity across the curriculum. The flexible programme provides teachers with a toolkit for pupils to create short performances that will be shared digitally. The cost of participating in Let's Play has been significantly reduced for this academic year and schools can sign up now here.

Free access at home for UK state school students and teachers to The National Theatre Collection has been extended for the next academic year in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, giving students access to 30 high-quality productions with supporting educational resources. For more information and to sign up for access visit the NT website.

Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning at The National Theatre said, "As we begin to resume activity at The National Theatre, our commitment to creating opportunities for young people to make and participate in theatre remains at the forefront of our mission. We want to support schools and young people to return to active theatre making in a way that's safe and manageable in a constantly changing context, and we will continue to consult closely with schools and with the theatres we partner with across the country. We want to provide access to cultural opportunities and ensure the voices of young people are heard as theatres begin to reopen. Our adapted learning programmes offer a space to create and make, to explore contemporary issues and shape debate, and we are excited to discover new ways to collaborate with young people and schools nationwide over the next few months."

