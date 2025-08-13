Natalie Grove’s JELLO BRAIN Adds New Early Showtime At Olive Studio, Greenside

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Grove’s Jello Brain, the autobiographical solo show about her experience caring for her mother with early-onset Alzheimer’s, has moved to a new daily start time of 4:00 p.m. at Olive Studio, Greenside @ George Street.

The production, directed by Terra Mackintosh (Best Summer Ever), runs through August 23 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Following a sold-out run in Hollywood, Grove brings to Edinburgh a performance that blends comedy and pathos, portraying multiple characters from healthcare workers to family members. Through her candid storytelling, she explores the challenges of caregiving, the isolation often felt by those impacted by dementia, and the toll on her own mental health.

“I knew in my heart that this frightening, eye-opening experience needed to be told,” Grove said. “Alzheimer’s scares the hell out of people because unlike so many illnesses, it has no current cure—so people simply don’t know how to talk about it. With this show, I’m forcing the conversation and connecting with others affected by this illness is a dream come true.”

Mackintosh called Grove “a singular talent as a writer and actress, a true force on stage,” adding, “She finds delicious comedy in the midst of tragedy. Everyone who saw her LA run left the theatre changed.”