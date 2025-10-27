Nardus Williams Will Lead English National Opera's PARTENOPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ENO's award-winning production of Handel's classic love quadrangle, Partenope, will return to the London Coliseum stage this November, starring former Harewood Artist Nardus Williams as the eponymous arch socialite. A co-production with Opera Australia, it is presented with the original partnership of Christopher Alden and Christian Curnyn resuming their roles as Director and Conductor respectively.

When it first premiered in 2008, critics praised Alden's staging as ‘stylish' (The Guardian) and ‘not to be missed' (The Independent). It won the Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production in 2009 and since its opening, it has been presented internationally at Opera Australia, San Francisco Opera and Teatro Real de Madrid. Inspired by surrealist artists including Salvador Dali and Man Ray, the production updates Handel's original plot to a 1920s Paris high society setting.

A charming concoction of romantic complications and gender confusion, Partenope tells the story of four rival suitors in pursuit of Queen Partenope's love. Handel‘s first comic opera was written in 1730 and marked a departure in style for the composer of Giulio Cesare, Alcina and Rinaldo. His captivating score is packed full of memorable arias and expressive ensemble pieces. While it was revived several times during Handel's lifetime, Partenope dropped out of the repertoire in the centuries following his death; the opera saw a revival in the 20th century, however, and is now appreciated for its wit and musical inventiveness.

Acclaimed director Christopher Alden has been producing operas around the globe for the past half a century. His previous productions for ENO include Puccini's Turandot, Janáček's The Makropulos Case, Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Strauss' Die Fledermaus and Verdi's Rigoletto, and his production of Partenope has been described as ‘a treat' (The Telegraph).

Glasgow-born conductor Christian Curnyn returns to the podium, having previously conducted both the original 2008 staging and its 2017 revival, for which The Independent praised his ‘terrific ensemble playing' and The Telegraph his ‘buoyant conducting'. Curnyn is music director of the Early Opera Company, a group of baroque specialists who seek to share their love of the era with the widest possible audience. His productions with ENO include Rodelinda, Julius Caesar, Castor and Pollux and After Dido.

Singing the title role of sought-after socialite Partenope is celebrated British soprano Nardus Williams, winner of the Rising Talent award at the 2022 International Opera Awards. The former ENO Harewood Artist is also a former Jerwood Young Artist at Glyndebourne. She made her acclaimed ENO debut in the 2020 revival of Carmen, during which her ‘eyecatching' performance as Micaëla was lauded as ‘one to listen out for' (The Guardian). Critics have praised her ‘superbly controlled, sensuous soprano' (Opera Today).

The three suitors vying for Partenope's affections, Arsace, Emilio and Armindo, are played by Hugh Cutting, Ru Charlesworth and Jake Ingbar respectively.

Countertenor Hugh Cutting was recently included in Bachtrack's ‘Rising stars: ten to watch in 2025-26' and was lauded for his ‘beautiful tone and rapidfire coloratura' in Garsington Opera's Rodelinda this summer. Upon graduating from the Royal College of Music, Cutting was presented with the Tagore Gold Medal by King Charles III. He was the first countertenor to win the Kathleen Ferrier Award (2021) and to become a BBC New Generation Artist (2022-24).



Joining him is tenor Ru Charlesworth, who has been praised for their ‘stunning technique and musicality' (Planet Hugill). They have previously sung the roles of Lord Darnley in Mary, Queen of Scots and Tamino in The Magic Flute for ENO, having made an impressive debut for ENO stepping in to cover the role of Emilio in the 2017 revival of Partenope, for which The Guardian heralded their ‘strong presence and a powerful, supple tenor'.

Completing the trio is Jake Ingbar. The acclaimed American countertenor has performed extensively around the world, including with Dutch National Opera last season in director Barrie Kosky's production of Handel's Agrippina.

Also returning to the London Coliseum is ‘soaring' (The Guardian) British mezzo-soprano Katie Bray, singing the role of Rosmira, Arsace's jilted former fiancée. Winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize at the 2019 Cardiff Singer of the World competition, Bray has become known for her magnetic stage presence and gleaming, expressive tone. She previously appeared in ENO's 2014 adaptation of Oliver Jeffers' award-winning children's picture book The Way Back Home.

She will be joined by British bass and former Harewood Artist William Thomas as the messenger Ormonte. Fast making a name for himself as one of today's most promising young singers, Thomas is the recipient of several awards, including the Kathleen Ferrier Competition and Glyndebourne's John Christie Award (both 2018).

Set design for Partenope is by Andrew Lieberman and costume design is by Jon Morrell. Adam Silverman is the production's Lighting Designer, with Marc Rosette as the Revival Lighting Designer. Claire Glaskin is the Movement Director and Elaine Brown is the Revival Movement and Intimacy Director.

