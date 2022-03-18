Musicians' Union Takes Further Action to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

The UK Musicians' Union is taking further action to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The EC has agreed on a £10,000 donation on behalf of members of the union. The union is also suggesting the following for those who are able to donate further:

Music venues in Ukraine are turning themselves into shelters and have put together a funding campaign to buy essential items. Visit Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help to those who need it most right now in Ukraine.

DEC has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with Government pledging to match donations up to £20m.

ICRC has launched the Ukraine Crisis Appeal to support Red Cross teams providing humanitarian aid to people in Ukraine and refugees arriving in neighbouring countries.

UN Refugees is also upscaling its work in Ukraine and surrounding countries providing protection and humanitarian assistance.

The Voices of Children Foundation is providing assistance to children and families in Ukraine and assisting in the evacuation process.

Also, a group of volunteer legal professionals with immigration and asylum expertise have set up the Ukraine Advice Project UK to connect Ukrainian citizens in need of free legal advice on immigration, asylum and visas with qualified and regulated lawyers.

Take action by writing to your MP

If you would like to email your MP about the refugee crisis, here are some suggested points to make: