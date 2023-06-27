Marisol Spensieri's USELESS to be Presented at Brixton House in July

USELESS features as part of Brixton House's Housemates Festival.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

USELESS, a new multidisciplinary interactive performance, is coming to Brixton Houses from 13 - 15 July. Created and performed by Argentinian artist Marisol Spensieri, USELESS features as part of Brixton House's Housemates Festival which will see 11 independent artists 'given the keys to the House' for three weeks this July.

Told through movement, interactive and spoken word performance, USELESS is an immersive work interrogating society's obsession with productivity. Throughout the show, audiences receive instructions and questions via live SMS, to their phones.

Although USELESS is set in the future, it is about a near-dystopian present, and where we could be heading towards. Exploring material from the everyday world -- from daily advertising discourse, motivational books, politics, education, and the ever-present artificial intelligence -- the piece offers a biting indictment of society's rapid descent into the throes of late-stage capitalism.

Speaking about the piece, Marisol Spensieri said:

"I'm really excited to share this urgent piece, as it presents us with timely questions around accepted work patterns and autonomy. The working class 'doer' is at the centre of USELESS; with economic inequalities deepening in the world, there is a sense of loss of power. One of my biggest inspirations for this piece the Russian artist Kazimir Malevich, who wrote the text 'Laziness as the truth of mankind', against the tradition that human fulfilment is found in work."

And added, "USELESS will be a really unique experience - people will come into a different world, they will interact with the character, move around, dance. Each individual experience will be different, and each person will receive different instructions to their phones."

USELESS runs at Brixton House from 13 - 15 July and more information can be found Click Here.




