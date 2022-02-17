Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov to Appear As Guest Performers In Birmingham Royal Ballet's DON QUIXOTE

Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov will perform the roles of Kitri and Basilio for two nights only at the Birmingham Hippodrome next week (22 & 23 February).

Marianela and Vadim performed the roles for The Royal Ballet in 2019, and Marianela danced Kitri with Acosta in the original staging in 2013 - Acosta's first ever full length ballet.

For Birmingham Royal Ballet the production has been redesigned, reconfigured and choreographed in parts to keep it fresh, visually vibrant and tourable. The production began last week in Southampton and after it's Birmingham run (18 - 26 February) it will travel to The Lowry Salford, Sunderland Empire and Plymouth Theatre Royal. It could be said to be the most ambitious tour the company has undertaken - particularly as the company rehearsal and production period (just 4 weeks) began, covid was having a continued impact on protocol and safety measures.

Following the first UK performances in Southampton, the company now looks forward to the official world premiere in Birmingham and the rest of the tour.

Inviting international superstars Marianela and Vadim to share the stage with BRB dancers brings added excitement to the company, and for them to appear on the Hippodrome Stage makes it extra special.

Carlos Acosta said 'It's not unusual for international ballet stars to make guest appearances with other companies and on this occasion it feels so right. Marianela and Vadim know these roles so well. It will feel like stardust has been sprinkled on the already brilliantly bright stage. Everyone in the company is really excited to have them perform with us.'

Argentine dancer Marianela Nuñez has performed all the leading roles in the classical, dramatic and contemporary repertory, including in works by Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, John Cranko, William Forsythe, Jirí Kylián, Kenneth MacMillan, Wayne McGregor, Ashley Page, Jerome Robbins, Liam Scarlett, Glen Tetley, Will Tuckett, Antony Tudor and Christopher Wheeldon and she has created numerous roles in Infra, Carbon Life, DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse, Aeternum, Asphodel Meadows, 'Diana and Actaeon' (Metamorphosis: Titian 2012), Human Seasons, Tetractys, Acosta's Carmen and Multiverse, among other works.

Nuñez's awards include Best Female Dancer at the 2005, 2012 and 2018 Critics' Circle National Dance Awards, Konex de Platino for Best Dancer of the Decade in Argentina in 2009 and the María Ruanova Award in 2011. She received the 2013 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance, in recognition of her performances in Viscera and in roles created on her in Aeternum and 'Diana and Actaeon' (Metamorphosis: Titian 2012). She has appeared as a guest artist with companies including Vienna State Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, La Scala, Milan, Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón, Ballet Argentino de La Plata and Australian Ballet, and in galas around the world.

Russian dancer Vadim Muntagirov joined the Royal Ballet from English National Ballet as a Principal in March 2014. His roles with the Company include Basilio (Don Quixote), Albrecht (Giselle), Prince Siegfried (Swan Lake), Aminta (Sylvia), Prince Florimund (The Sleeping Beauty), Prince (The Nutcracker), Colas (La Fille mal gardée), Franz (Coppélia), Apollo, the Girl's Cousin (The Invitation), Young Man (Two Pigeons), Onegin and Lensky (Onegin), Romeo (Romeo and Juliet), Des Grieux (Manon), Jack/Knave of Hearts (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland), Florizel (The Winter's Tale), Don José (Carmen), Lt Colonel Vershinin (Winter Dreams) and in The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, 'Diamonds' (Jewels), The Human Seasons, Symphonic Variations, Asphodel Meadows, The Four Temperaments, Afternoon of a Faun, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Raymonda Act III and Within the Golden Hour.

Muntagirov's awards include the 2011 Outstanding Male Performance (Classical), 2015 and 2018 Best Male Dancer at the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards, the 2013 and 2018 Benois de la danse and the 2021 Dance Europe Outstanding Dancer Award. As a guest artist he has danced with such companies including Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky and American Ballet Theatre, in repertory including Solor (La Bayadère), Armand (Marguerite and Armand) and at National Ballet of Japan, Bavarian State Ballet, Mikhailovsky and Cape Town City Ballet.