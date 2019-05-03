Maria Friedman and Anita Dobson Join the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Maria Friedman and Anita Dobson join the company of Trevor Nunn's critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, which is currently running at the reconfigured Playhouse Theatre until 28 September. Friedman plays Golde, and Dobson plays Yente from 18 June, taking over from Judy Kuhn and Louise Gold respectively. They join Andy Nyman (Tevye), Nicola Brown (Chava), Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Matthew Hawksley (Fyedka), and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel), as well as Miles Barrow, Sofia Bennett, Philip Bertioli, Lottie Casserley, Elena Cervesi, Lia Cohen, Talia Etherington, Shoshana Ezequiel, Isabella Foat, Fenton Gray, James Hameed, Adam Linstead, Adam Margilewski, Robert Maskell, Benny Maslov, Robyn McIntyre, Gaynor Miles, Ellie Mullane, Tania Newton, Craig Pinder, Valentina Theodoulou and Ed Wade.

Direct from its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Tony and Olivier award-winning director Trevor Nunn's 'exuberant revival' (Daily Telegraph) of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof transfers to the West End for a strictly limited run. The Playhouse Theatre has been specially transformed into an intimate space for this 'shiveringly intimate chamber musical about family' (The Times).

Old traditions and young love collide in this joyous and timely celebration of life. Tevye's daughters' unexpected choice of husbands opens his heart to new possibilities, as his close-knit community also feel winds of change blowing through their tiny village.

Featuring the iconic score including 'Tradition', 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker', 'Sunrise, Sunset' and 'If I Were a Rich Man', and featuring original choreography from Tony Award-winning Jerome Robbins alongside new choreography by Matt Cole, Fiddler on the Roof 'bursts from the stage' (Financial Times), bringing new life to one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Olivier Award-winning Maria Freidman plays Golde. The recipient of three Olivier Awards for Maria Friedman By Special Arrangement at The Donmar Warehouse (1995), Best Actress in a Musical for her performance of Fosca in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim's Passion (1996), and for Ragtime (2003). Her other theatre credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Blues in the Night, Chicago, The Witches of Eastwick, Anna in The King and I at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Lady in the Dark. In 2004 she originated the role of Marian Halcombe in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, The Woman in White, both in the West End and on Broadway. She is regularly associated with the work of Stephen Sondheim, having performed principle roles in Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, and as Mrs Lovett in concert performances of Sweeney Todd (Barbican). She also appeared in New York, Washington and the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 80th birthday. She has performed her critically acclaimed one woman shows - Maria Friedman - By Special Arrangement and Maria Friedman - By Extra Special Arrangement in venues around the UK and in New York including several seasons at Caf Carlyle, and has most recently performed her new solo show From the Heart to sell-out audiences at Crazy Coqs. She has featured on many cast recordings and released several solo albums including Maria Friedman, Maria Friedman Live, Now and Then, and Maria Friedman Celebrates The Great British Songbook. On screen, her roles include Elaine Peacock in EastEnders, Trish Baynes in Casualty, Red Dwarf, the Narrator in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (DVD), and Mother Abbas on ITV's Sound of Music Live. In 2013, she made her directorial debut at the Menier Chocolate Factory with Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The production opened to critical acclaim, winning the Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, transferring to the West End and Boston. Her other directing credits include High Society (The Old Vic) and the world premi re of the new musical Dusty (Theatre Royal Bath).

Anita Dobson plays Yente. Her extensive theatre credits include Annie (UK tour), 3Women (Trafalgar Studios), The Shadow Factory (Nuffield Southampton Theatres), The Merry Wives of Windsor (RSC), Budgie (Cambridge Theatre), The Three Sisters (Royal Court Theatre), Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme (National Theatre), Kvetch (Garrick Theatre), Lovely Shayna Maidel (Ambassador's Theatre), Charley's Aunt (Aldwych Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (Arts Theatre/UK tour), Frozen (National Theatre / Olivier Award nomination), Chicago (Adelphi Theatre), Thoroughly Modern Milly (Shaftesbury Theatre), Hello Dolly! (Theatre Royal Lincoln/ UK tour), Calendar Girls (No l Coward Theatre), Bette and Joan (Arts Theatre) and Wicked (Apollo Theatre). For television her extensive work includes EastEnders (as series regular Angie Watts), Leave Him To Heaven, Nanny, Split Ends, The World Of Eddie Weary, Red Dwarf, Smokescreen, I'll Be Watching You, Dangerfield, The Famous Five, Highlander, Get Well Soon, Junk, Sunburn, The Stretch, Hearts and Bones, Urban Gothic, The Last Detective, Gigglebiz, Hotel Babylon, Moving On, Pompidou, Armada, Call The Midwife and The Rebel; and for film, Seaview Knights, Beyond Bedlam, The Tichborne Claimant, The Revengers' Comedies, Darkness Falls, Charlie, Solitary, The Rise Of The Krays, The Fall Of The Krays, London Road and The Fight.





