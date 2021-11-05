MRS DOUBTFIRE Will Make UK Premiere in Manchester in September 2022

The UK premiere has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new comedy musical based on the iconic movie. Mrs. Doubtfire will begin performances at the Manchester Opera House on Friday 2 September 2022, with a strictly limited season through until Saturday 1 October.

Tickets for the Manchester season of Mrs. Doubtfire go on priority sale on Monday 8 November and on general sale on Thursday 11 November at www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson said:



"We are thrilled to announce that Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year. Manchester is one of the great cities of theatre, and we can't wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House. We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!"

Sarah Bleasdale, General Manager, Palace and Opera House Theatres, said:

"We're incredibly excited to have another production launching in the UK from Manchester, and this time - direct from Broadway. We continue to proudly showcase the very best in new musical theatre under our Manchester gets it first banner and know that our audiences have a real treat on the way with the iconic Mrs Doubtfire. A big moment for our theatres and the city, and a production we cannot wait to open our doors to".

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O'Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Mrs. Doubtfire is performing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway, having started at with a spectacular run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for the bestselling new musical in the history of The 5th Avenue Theatre, selling over $4.7M worth of tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

For further information, please see www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk