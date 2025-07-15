MATILDA THE MUSICAL To Welcome Jon Robyns As 'Miss Trunchbull', Two New Title Stars, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s West End production of Matilda The Musical as it prepares to mark a major milestone: its 15th year in London this autumn. Following its 5,000th performance at the Cambridge Theatre, the production will officially become the 10th longest-running musical in West End history this August.

From 9 September 2025, Edie McCaig and Emilia Shefford will join current performers Suki Hillier and Mia Rogers in the title role of Matilda. The young performers joining the cast as Bruce, Lavender, Nigel, and the rest of the Crunchem Hall pupils include Sid Boyle, Ava Evangelista, Freya Fulford, John Johnson, Theo Kamande, Kanaho Kurihara, Albie Lambert, Kennedy-May McLeary, Savannah McDowell, Mason Mingle, Lola Smith, Huxley Syers, Orla Vellacott, and Jihyun Yoon.

They join the existing young cast: Alexander Beaumont, William Gurney, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Maxwell McGetrick, Theo Oh, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Khit Thakin, and Aisha Ugurhan.

Jon Robyns will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull, joining returning adult cast members Tiffany Graves (Mrs Wormwood), Neil McDermott (Mr Wormwood), and Eve Norris (Miss Honey). The ensemble features returning cast members Reece Budin, William Elijah-Lewis, Alex Louize Bird, and Dawn Williams, along with new additions Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Naomi Alade, Katie Bradley, Millie Brown-Thornton, Antony Lawrence, Nick Len, Tania Mathurin, Ben Middleton, James Oliver, Stuart Rouse, Chloe Saunders, and Callum Train.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, Matilda The Musical features design by Rob Howell, choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Seen by over 12 million people in more than 100 cities worldwide, the production has earned 101 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical. A major UK and Ireland tour will launch on 6 October 2025 at Leicester Curve.